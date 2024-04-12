What are Maria Sharapova's beauty essentials? Product details and costs

Maria Sharapova is a former Russian tennis player who retired in February 2020 after nearly two decades as a pro. She has won five Grand Slam singles titles and 39 WTA titles, including 36 singles and three doubles. Being a popular athlete, she collaborated with many high-end brands, like Nike.

Maria is also a businesswoman. In 2013, she established her brand, Sugarpova. She also takes good care of her body and has revealed some of her preferred beauty essentials that she uses in her daily life to maintain healthy and glowy skin.

What are Maria Sharapova's beauty essentials?

During an interview with Goop, Maria Sharapova talked about some of her go-to beauty essentials, which are:

Supergoop Mineral Sheerscreen

Therabody TheraFace PRO

Jillian Dempsey Hydrating Eye Mask

goop Beauty GOOPGENES Clean Nourishing Lip Balm

Westman Atelier Lip Suede

1) Supergoop Mineral Sheerscreen

Being an athlete, sunscreen is one of the main parts of Maria Sharapova’s morning skincare routine, and she uses Supergoop Mineral Sheerscreen. She said that even though she doesn’t always have the time for a full-glam look in the morning, she never misses her SPF. Maria also talked about her connection with Supergoop:

“Supergoop was my first-ever investment, over 10 years ago, when they had only a handful of products. I love this mineral one—it’s a smooth foundation for any makeup application.”

Supergoop Mineral Sheerscreen is formulated with SheerMatrix Technology, Soothing Hydration Complex, and Clover Extract. This lightweight and sensitive skin-friendly sunscreen is available for $40 on the brand’s official website.

2) Therabody TheraFace PRO

Therabody TheraFace PRO (Image via Therabody)

Therabody TheraFace PRO is a multifunctional tool for skincare that claims to offer various benefits for the face, like improving muscle tone and reducing acne. Maria said that she loves this facial tool, and it is a treat for her. She stated:

“It relieves tension in the face muscles and simultaneously delivers LED light therapy. It comes with six different attachments, which, if I had the time, I would use every day.”

Therabody TheraFace PRO device includes 3 percussive attachments (cone, micro-point, flat), a microcurrent ring, a cleaning ring, and an LED light therapy ring (red, blue, and infrared light). This ultra-tech skincare tool is available for $399 on the website of Therabody.

3) Jillian Dempsey Hydrating Eye Mask

Jillian Dempsey Hydrating Eye Mask is one of the top go-to beauty essentials for Maria Sharapova when she has a tight schedule. She said:

“I love how clean all of Jillian’s products are, but this sheet mask is my favorite. It makes you look fresh and glowy, even after a short night of sleep.”

Jillian Dempsey Hydrating Eye Mask is formulated with glycerin, camelina seed oil, sweet almond oil, sunflower seed oil, citric acid, and hyaluronic acid. It does wonders for cooling, depuffing, and hydrating the under-eye area. This eye mask comes in a pack of 10 and is available for $75 on the brand’s website.

4) goop Beauty GOOPGENES Clean Nourishing Lip Balm

goop Beauty GOOPGENES Clean Nourishing Lip Balm (Image via goop)

When it comes to opting for a minimal makeup look, Maria Sharapova loves to use goop Beauty GOOPGENES Clean Nourishing Lip Balm. It is an ultra-moisturizing, clean lip balm that offers a luxurious feeling for the lips. Maria shared her experience using this skincare product and said:

“As a new mom, I love this balm—I wear it with a touch of lip liner; it’s my go-to minimal-makeup look.”

Beauty GOOPGENES Clean Nourishing Lip Balm is formulated with natural ingredients like coconut oil, castor seed oil, jojoba oil, and sunflower oil. This lip balm is deeply nourishing and available in three shades: Clear, Peony, and Tomato. Its price tag is $20 and is available on the official website.

5) Westman Atelier Lip Suede – Les Nudes

Westman Atelier Lip Suede - Les Nudes is a customizable lip palette that incorporates four shades of lip color. Maria Sharapova prefers to use this product for a natural everyday day, even when she is at home. She said:

“This is such a beautiful palette of lip colors for a natural everyday look. It makes me feel put-together even if I don’t make it out of the house.”

This lip palate incorporates ingredients like nourishing jojoba oil and peptides. It gives a natural matte finish and long-lasting hydration. The product is available for $85 on the Goop website.

Try these beauty essentials by Maria Sharapova now, which are available on the brands' websites as well as on Goop.