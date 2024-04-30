What perfumes does Kai Havertz use?

A German professional footballer, Kai Havertz plays as a forward and attacking midfielder for the Premier League club Arsenal and has helped his team win the last three consecutive games in the 2023-24 English Premier League, scoring 12 goals in 34 matches this season.

In addition, his 25th mintute goal against Sheffield United becmae the 150,000th goal scored in English top-flight history, as per Sky Sports' report. The Arsenal attacking midfielder also plays for the German national team.

In a sit-down video for GQ Sports’ 10 Things I Can’t Live Without segment, Kai Havertz shared his three favorite perfumes, including his top pick from his Tom Ford perfume collection.

These are the 3 perfumes that Kai Havertz use

Arsenal’s Kai Havertz believes that “fragrances are very important,” so it’s not surprising that he has a couple of bottles of perfumes in his essential items. In the GQ Sports video shared on their YouTube channel, dated December 2022, Kai Havertz breaks down his favorite perfumes, which include:

Christian Dior Ambre Nuit

Kilian Love, Don’t Be Shy

Tom Ford Oud Wood

1) Christian Dior Ambre Nuit ($330)

Talking about the half-empty bottle of Christian Dior Ambre Nuit cologne he got from his girlfriend, Havertz said:

(Translated from German to English):

“To be honest, you can see this [half-empty] bottle, it’s pretty big but not very old—I use fragrances like deodorant. I tend to use [it] quite a lot.”

Talking about the Dior perfume, he said:

(Translated)

“I like the scent, I use it every day. It’s one of my favorite scents.”

It is an unisex perfume, and the fragrance features a distinctive warm aroma from the contrasting notes of amber and rose flowers. Along with these two, it has aromas of bergamot, citrus, and pink pepper, which are supposed to add a spicy, woody edge to the sweetness of amber.

2) Kilian Love, Don’t Be Shy ($295)

Sharing his second favorite perfume in the GQ Sports video, it’s a bottle of Love, Don’t Be Shy by Kilian, to which the German footballer said:

(Translated)

“It’s my favorite scent. It might not look like all that much, but I have so many of them at home—I’m the kind of guy who likes sweet fragrances.”

Kilian Love, Don’t Be Shy is a gourmand floral perfume from Kilian’s Narcotics family crafted by perfume Calice Becker, it has key notes of neroli, orange blossom, and marshmallow.

3) Tom Ford Oud Wood ($295)

While Havertz didn’t bring the bottle of perfume for the video, he mentioned Tom Ford’s Oud Wood perfume as one of his go-to perfumes in the same GQ Sports video. He said:

(Translated):

“I also have many Tom Ford scents. There are a lot of hype with them at the moment—the Oud Wood scent, I use that too.”

A lightly scented perfume, it features the dark, smoky aromas of oud, sandalwood, and vetiver paired with rosewood and cardamom as well as the warm tonka bean and amber.

More recently, Kai Havertz became the face of the BOSS Triumph Elixir perfume campaigns with fellow international soccer stars Phil Foden and Eduardo Camavinga. BOSS Triumph Elixir is an intense fragrance, priced at $130, combines notes of patchouli, vetiver, and violet leaf.

