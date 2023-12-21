What is the Princess Diana manicure? Here's why it's making a comeback

The Princess Diana manicure or the classic French mani is making a comeback. She has been an inspiration to many because of her grace, beauty, fashion sense, humility, and charitable work. Now more than ever her royal nail polish has been the talk of the town finding its way back to nail trends. Princess Diana made the royal French manicure quite famous. Her short white tip, squared-off nails, with a sheer pink base.

Back in the 90’s the combination of a crisp white tip and clear pink base was of great popularity. Even Elizabeth Debicki portraying Princess Diana in Season 6 of The Crown has been donning the royal French manicure in all the episodes. This manicure can be perfectly paired with every ensemble from elegant attires to party wear. The versatility and glamorous touch of the French nail make it immensely popular among beauty enthusiasts worldwide.

Why is the Princess Diana manicure making a comeback?

The legacy of Princess Diana is forever present in beauty as well as the fashion world. Her style and beauty sense still serve as inspiration even now. From bicycle shorts to subtle makeup, many of her looks are still considered to be iconic. Princess Diana’s manicure is now making a raging comeback for all the right reasons.

The royal French mani went out of style in the early 2000s, but it has gained quite a lot of traction in the past few years. Moreover, it has evolved into other versions including - matter, chrome, “Skittles” colored, star-covered, and muted designs. Her iconic manicure has stood the test of time mainly because of its versatility.

How to achieve the Princess Diana manicure?

For anyone who wants to recreate the iconic nails of the Princess, it’s a simple and easy process. By following the step-by-step instructions one can achieve the coveted subtle royal manicure.

1) Prepping the nails

Like any other manicure, begin with removing any existing or residue polish with a remover. This step is crucial as it helps in removing nail oils from the cuticles, hence it is recommended to not skip this part.

2) Shaping the nails

In the next step, one will have to cut and shape the nails in a short and squared frame. The short square tip is constant in every variation of the Princess Diana manicure, making this step un-skippable.

3) For the base

To achieve the classic French manicure base it is best to choose a sheer pink polish. Paint the bare nails with the sheer pink nail polish, and apply another coat after the first layer has dried off.

4) Perfecting the tips

This is where the stencil hack will come in handy. Use the scotch tape hack to stencil the square tips, painting it with white polish. Wait until the white paint has completely dried and then peel off.

5) Sealing with a top-base

Once the base and the tip have completely settled and dried off, apply one or two layers of a sheer top coat, one may choose between gloss and matte. After the topcoat dries go ahead and add some drops of nail oil for better health.

When achieving the perfect French manicure it is important to keep in mind that the Princess’ classic nails are anything but overdone.