What is Restylane Eyelight? Everything to know about the first FDA-approved undereye filler

When concealing and trying home remedies on massive under eyes doesn’t work, Restylane Eyelight comes to the rescue. There are multiple ways to conceal baggy and tired under eyes that indicate that one has been sleeping too late or straining the eyes too much. However, home remedies like cold spoons and turmeric or makeup products can only do so much.

Restylane Eyelight is the first FDA-approved undereye filler by Galderma Laboratories. The undereye filler is injected in specific areas near the eyes to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles as well as to add definition to the undereye area.

The undereye filler consists of chemical hyaluronic acid, 0.3% lidocaine, and 1,4-butanediol diglycidyl, all of which together improve the appearance of hollow or sunken under eyes while lidocaine reduces the intensity of pain induced by the injection.

Results of Restylane Eyelight last for up to 18 months: Ideal candidate, pricing and more about the undereye filler explored

Restylane Eyelight has re-volumizing properties that lift the tear of the undereye and deposit adequate dermal filler in the targeted area as claimed by Carolyn Jacob, board-certified dermatologist, MD, FAAD. Jacob was a lead investigator in the clinical trial of the new FDA-approved under-eye filler.

Who is the right candidate for Restylane Eyelight?

Ideal for people aged 21 and older, the undereye dermal filler targets the appearance of hollow or depressed areas under the eyes. Hence, people who do not notice visible differences with topical remedies or at-home DIYs can opt for this procedure.

However, the injectable undereye dermal filler is not ideal for individuals with a history of allergy to gram-positive bacterial properties, the presence of multiple severe allergies, and allergies to amide-based anaesthetics or lidocaine.

How long does the effect of the under-eye filler last? How much does it cost?

The effect of Restylane Eyelight has been shown to last for up to 18 months with proper aftercare. Moreover, the cost of the under-eye filler depends on multiple factors such as the healthcare provider administering it, the quantity of filler being used, and one’s location. According to reviews on the internet, the average cost of the undereye filler ranges from $1000 to $2000.

Does the FDA-approved undereye filler have any side effects?

The FDA-approved undereye filler is injected into the area between the lower eyelid and the cheekbones. Hence, swelling is a usual side effect which subsides between two to five days. To reduce swelling, one can ice the targeted area every few hours.

Additionally, bruising is also a common effect that takes place post-procedure which can be reduced with arnica supplements. However, one can ask their healthcare provider to suggest a supplement to reduce the bruising.

What are the pre and post-procedure precautions to take with Restylane Eyelight?

Pregnant women shouldn't opt for this treatment or Botox injections as there is not a lot of clinically-backed research on how these injections affect fetal health or hormonal fluctuations.

It is advised to prepare oneself for undereye fillers at least a week before the procedure is to take place. Primarily, one must stop the intake of over-the-counter medicines and supplements like fish oil and ginseng supplements, ibuprofen, aspirin, etc. These medicines and supplements increase the risk of bruising post-procedure.

Secondly, one must not consume alcohol 24 hours before the procedure.

For post-procedure care:

It is advised that one sits in an upright position after the fillers are injected and avoid touching the undereye area for three to four hours. Additionally, one must not exercise for 24 hours post-procedure and avoid very hot or very cold temperatures as this can increase swelling.

Using a cold compress can bring relief to the redness and swelling and soothe any prevalent pain.

FDA's approval for Restylane Eyelight has made beauty enthusiasts and dermatologists happy as it brings about the possibility of a quick and long-lasting remedy for droopy undereyes.