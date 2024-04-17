What does "Sports" perfume mean? Basic notes explored

"Sports" perfume emits the 'just out of the shower' aroma, embodying the spirit of athleticism and vitality with every spritz. Defined to be clean, soapy, and light, "sports" perfume reflects the personality of the wearer—a dynamic olfactory experience that perfectly complements an active lifestyle.

These "sports" perfumes frequently have the basic notes of citrus, herbal, aquatic, floral, or woody, offering a crisp, potent spritz of energizing scents that make the wearer smell good, pre and post-workout.

"Sports" perfume and its basic notes: Details explored

"Sports" perfume, from pre to post activities, is the perfect companion in the perfumer's gym bag. Team Sportskeeda has curated a list of basic notes in "sports" perfume, featured in some renowned brands.

1) Refreshing citrusy notes

Often featuring rich citrusy notes like lemon, bergamot, and grapefruit, a "sports" perfume contributes to its revitalizing aroma. These prominent notes bring instant freshness, arousing the perfume wearer's senses and setting the pace for an active day.

For instance, Tommy Hilfiger’s Impact Spark EDT is an original blend of cardamom, sandalwood, and citrus that softens with the undertones of fig and violet leaf, providing a creamier dry-down.

2) Dynamic aquatic accords

The inclusion of aquatic accords in a "sports" perfume evokes a sense of freshness and vitality, reminiscent of the sensation of being near water. This type of fragrance encapsulates energy and motion, representing the dynamic nature of sports activities.

Aqua Kenzo Pour Homme (Image via kenzoparfums.com)

For instance, Aqua Kenzo Pour Homme is an aquatic fragrance aimed at water sports enthusiasts. This Pour Homme encases the notes of pink berries, walnut leaf, sandalwood, and cedar, mimicking the skin's scent of a day's surfing.

3) Revitalizing herbal infusion

Herbal elements similar to mint, basil, and rosemary in these perfume types add a cooling dimension to the scent profile. Defining every sprinkle, the clean herbal basic notes in a "sports" perfume, cater to a cooling effect.

For instance, Coach Green Eau de Toilette, inspired by lush green retreats within urban landscapes, is a woody, fruity aroma combining kiwi and bergamot notes with hints of rosemary and crystal moss.

4) Energetic woody undertones

Some "sports" perfumes incorporate subtle woody undertones, which provide an earthy element and complement their overall energetic composition. These subtle woody undertones symbolize resilience with every spritz and leave a confident mark on the wearer.

Yves Saint Laurent L'Homme Ultime (Image via yslbeauty.com.au)

For instance, Yves Saint Laurent L'Homme Ultime comes with a daring blend of sage and aromatic woody notes, offering a sensual experience that is both strong and elegant.

5) Sweet florals

Many sports perfumes feature an energizing floral note such as jasmine or neroli, contributing to the general uplifting effect.

For instance, Beverly Hills Polo Club Sport No. 1 EDT is a floral musk aroma. It exudes luxury and exclusivity, thanks to the key notes of jasmine, neroli, sandalwood, and vetiver. It also contains rosemary, pimento, and rose undertones.

6) Tropical fruity accords

Yet another perfect choice for active individuals with a winning temperament, "sports" perfumes help users stay fresh throughout their workout schedule. Thanks to their perfect mix of energetic citrus aromas with hints of tropical fruits, they deliver a long-lasting impression.

Lacoste L.12.12 Pour Elle Magnetic EDT (Image via amazon.ca)

For instance, Lacoste L.12.12 Pour Elle Magnetic EDT combines powerful woods with fresh notes of orange essence, quince, ginger essence, almond, and rhubarb.

Being a go-to option for fitness enthusiasts, the basic notes of citrus, herbal, aquatic, woody, floral, or fruity "sports" perfume uplifts the perfumer's senses but also contributes to an overall feeling of handsomeness.

