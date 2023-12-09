What is sustainable beauty? 7 eco-friendly products for a clean and green skincare routine

Sustainable beauty is gaining more invested consumers than ever. Many are curious about making their lifestyle environmentally friendly. However, sustainable beauty is all about making informed, conscious, and greener choices in creating products and revolutionizing how it is used. It also refers to using organic and renewable ingredients with no toxic chemicals, making products more efficient, and manufacturing the product in the most eco-friendly way possible.

Reducing waste, raising consumer consciousness, and using products responsibly are other aspects of sustainable beauty. It may also include the proper disposal of recyclable or reusable packaging or products. Choosing a sustainable skincare regime means choosing to do your bit for the planet. Consumers who are conscious about the planet can go for cosmetic brands that think about how to repurpose and recycle their products.

Better efficacy, long-term health benefits, and responsibility to nature are at the core of sustainable beauty brands. These companies also regulate the expenditure on the products.

7 sustainable beauty and skincare products for eco-friendly routine

Gone are the days when the ingredient list of a product was regarded as another useless piece of scripture. Skincare enthusiasts are growing more environmentally conscious by the day. Drawing from our experience, we’ve curated a list of sustainable beauty and skincare products -

1) Drunk Elephant Pekee Bar

Drunk Elephant Pekee Bar (Source: Amazon)

The brand uses green ingredients, excluding chemicals like - silicone, chemical screens, fragrances, alcohol, and colorants. This soap cleanses the skin without drying it, all thanks to its low pH level.

It is priced at $28 on Amazon.

2) Be the Skin Botanical Nutrition Serum

Be the Skin Botanical Nutrition Serum (Source: Amazon)

This Korean beauty brand offers sustainable beauty products. Be the Skin’s Botanical Nutrition Serum has natural extracts like papaya that prevent dry and dull skin. It moisturizes the skin and brings radiance.

It is priced at $28 on Amazon.

3) Aromatica Natural Coconut Cleansing Oil

Aromatic Natural Coconut Cleansing Oil (Source: Peach and Lily)

This Korean sustainable brand is ECOCERT-certified. The Natural Coconut Cleansing Oil is free of any silicone or mineral oil. The gentle coconut cleansing oil leaves the skin nourished.

It is priced at $28 on the Peach and Lily website.

4) Indie Lee Purifying Face Wash

Purifying face wash (Source: Indee Lee)

Another brand that believes in sustainability while offering amazing results. The Purifying Face Wash from Indiee Lee detoxes the face, cleaning all the impurities and makeup while leaving it feeling soft and smooth.

It is available on Indee Lee's website for $38.

5) Caoline Original Pore Pack

Caoline Pore Pack (Source: Amazon)

This brand offers great results by using ancient beauty traditions. This pore pack is made of Kaolin clay that removes dirt and impurities from the skin pores without stripping or irritating the skin.

The pack of two is priced at $25.25 on the official site of Target.

6) Coco Kind Mymatcha All-Over Moisture Stick

Mymatch All-Day Moisturizer Stick (Source: Coco Kind site)

This sustainable beauty brand uses sustainable and vegan formulas to create its products. The Mymatcha moisture stick has organic matcha tea powder and coconut oil that nourishes dry skin and reduces puffiness and dark circles.

It is available for $9 at the Coco Kind site.

7) Lovett Sundries Rosewater Toner

Rosewater Toner (Source: Green Eco Dream site)

Lovett Sundries thrives on its range of sustainable beauty products. This Rosewater Toner cleanses the face from any excess oil or dirt. It also balances the pH level, making the skin feel soft and fresh.

It is available for $18 at the Green Eco Dream site.

Using products with toxins not only gradually harms our skin but our planet as well. Think of a body that fills your skin with harmful chemicals but also seeps down the drain to pollute the environment.

FAQs

1) How can skincare be sustainable?

Skincare can be sustainable if it does not have toxic ingredients, is recyclable, has fewer carbon footprints, and ensures product safety.

2) What is the most sustainable skincare packaging?

Aluminum and metal tins are sustainable for skincare packaging.

3) What is a sustainable beauty product?

Skincare or beauty products that are made of natural ingredients are known to be sustainable skincare products.