What does tobacco honey perfume smell like? Here's why Guerlain Tobacco Honey perfume for women and men is trending

When it comes to unique, exotic fragrances, the tobacco honey scent has been making quite the wave owing to its distinct smell profile. The olfactory family of honey tobacco scents is linked to leather as the scent exudes a warm and complex hint of spicy, smoky, and woody accords.

The global perfume market is expected to register a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 5.9% between 2023 and 2030 and this growth is the calculated result of a constantly growing trend in the purchase of luxurious, exotic fragrances and the awareness of personal grooming.

Since the combination of these two ingredients evokes a warm yet sweet fragrance, Guerlain's Tobacco Honey perfume for men and women is trending and gaining popularity amongst perfume lovers.

Guerlain Tobacco Honey perfume's scent is a blend of contrasting notes

Guerlain Tobacco Honey is a blend of contrasting notes that oscillate between sweetness and woody depth wherein two opposite ingredients come together. The brand claims that this fragrance aims to take the perfume wearer on a sensory journey that starts with a rich, ambery accord of tobacco, moving to the warmth of vanilla, tonka bean, and sesame.

The fragrance then reaches the scent of sweet honey which takes the fragrance to another dimension. One can think of it as a layered scent, which the brand describes on its official website stating:

"The wickedly sensual substance of raw tobacco reveals itself as an accord, unveiling its most beautiful facets when touched by honey. A contrasting olfactory tension is struck between the golden sheen of honey and the intoxicating vibrancy of the tobacco accord."

The unique tobacco and honey formulation is created by famous Guerlain perfumer Delphine Jelk, who has curated the fragrance with a combination of multiple raw materials that duplicate the power of tobacco and have similar tones.

Much like the fragrance, the bottle of Guerlain Tobacco Honey is reflective of the uniqueness of the scent. It is inspired by the brand’s iconic square bottle from 1870 with the twist of making the bottle look minimally luxurious and sustainable at the same time. The scent is packaged in a refillable bottle made using fifteen percent recycled glass.

Additionally, every fragrance from the house of L’Art & La Matière can be personalized, wherein the cap’s plate will be available in multiple material and color options along with choices for the cord placed on the scent’s neck and seal.

Available in 100 ml and 200 ml variants, Guerlain's tobacco and honey-infused fragrance was launched in September 2023 with its launch campaign held in collaboration with celebrated artist Anne Féat Gaiss.

The artist curated the beautiful golden paper plate, which makes for the beautiful cap of the fragrance. Anne Féat Gaiis assembled sheets of paper by sculpted, gilded copper leaf, each of which took hours of work in gilding and sculpting the paper. It is important to know that this rich, artistic plate is sold separately, however, it does add class to the perfume bottle.

Guerlain Tobacco Honey is a part of the brand’s L’Art & La Matière collection, which is a range of sensory scents crafted by artists. It showcases the perfumer’s talent and uniqueness paired which is one of the reasons the tobacco honey scent is trending.

Guerlain Tobacco Honey fragrance retails for $380 on the brand’s official website as well as on Harrods and Selfridges.