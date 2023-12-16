New Balance Distilled sneaker-inspired perfume collection: Where to buy, notes, and more details explored

One of the world’s biggest sports footwear and apparel manufacturers, New Balance has entered the fragrance arena with the "Distilled" perfume collection comprising two limited edition scents: Court and Original.

The news has thrilled the shoe brand's fans. While fragrance launches by sports-related firms are not unusual, New Balance's Distilled perfume line draws inspiration from the company's footwear.

Beauty enthusiasts have witnessed unique fragrance formulations taking place in the perfume market with certain fragrance manufacturers catering to the demand of custom scents like the Petrichor or the smell of a new car. The New Balance Distilled perfume collection seems to have adopted the same concept since sneakerheads are obsessed with how their sneakers look and smell.

The newly launched fragrance line allows sneaker lovers to smell like the brand’s popular sneaker collection be it the TWO WXY line, 550, or the iconic 990. Sneakerheads and fragrance enthusiasts can get their hands on the Distilled perfume collection at the New Balance Grey Store in Australia.

However, the catch is that these fragrances will be available only to the first 100 people who purchase at the New Balance Grey Store in Australia.

New Balance's "Distilled" perfume collection are multipurpose fragrances for the sneakers and oneself

New Balance has created a niche in the sneaker market by creating one of the best running sneakers. The brand’s sneaker range doesn’t focus solely on the design but rather on the performance which makes the brand appealing to sneakerheads of all age groups.

The sports brand's “Distilled’ perfume collection comprises two fragrances called Original, named after the brand’s iconic silhouettes, and Court which takes its inspiration from the sneaker brand’s basketball line.

The Original is an ode to the classic sneakers and features notes of suede, rubber, cotton socks, leather, and freshly cut grass. It is formulated with a leather accord, tobacco absolute, and bergamot mint.

Court, on the other hand, is a homage to the brand’s classic basketball shoe from the 70s. It features notes of basketball rubber, hardwood floor, leather suede, and leather accord, infused with juniper berry wild tyrol essential oil, patchouli, Australian sandalwood, and Australian white cypress.

Talking about the design of the bottle, both fragrances are packed in a simple, retro glass bottle indicating simplicity printed with the classic NB symbol of the brand. The Distilled fragrance collection is formulated using all-natural ingredients and has been crafted in collaboration with Australia-based fragrance expert Samantha Copland who is also the founder of Perfume Playground.

Commenting on the sneaker brand’s unique perfume collection, Australian-based fragrance expert and founder of Perfume Playground, Samantha states:

“New Balance’s Distilled fragrances are uniquely versatile, they can be sprayed on shoes to keep them fresh, but also smell beautiful when worn on the skin.”

Samantha also stated that the sneaker brand and herself have taken careful measures to balance the scents ensuring that the core notes of hardwood floor along with leather are apparent while also creating layered and complex scents for the senses.

The launch of the Distilled perfume collection coincides with the first Grey Store concept by New Balance in Australia. Launching these scents and entering the fragrance arena with a unique concept is a bold yet smart move for the sports brand. However, the brand has not released any details about the price range of the perfumes yet.