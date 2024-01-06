What is Traptox? TikTok’s viral shoulder slimming technique explored

Dubbed “Barbie Botox”, TikTok’s new obsession Traptox is a non-invasive injectable procedure that helps relieve stress and tension in the neck and shoulder region relaxes the muscles, and improves the area’s appearance as well.

Beauty enthusiasts believe the injectable is influenced by Barbie’s iconic slim, elongated neck which is the object of desire for many. Traptox entails injecting the area extending to the back of the shoulder and neck called the trapezius muscle, resulting in pain relief and comfort.

Injecting Botox in the trapezius muscle offers a slender neck and shoulder appearance in addition to reducing discomfort and relaxation. The neck and shoulder botox garnered a lot of traction after Kim Kardashian and reality TV fame Lo Bosworth confessed to undergoing the procedure.

Lo Bosworth talked about neck and shoulder botox in her podcast Gut Feelings with Lo Bosworth. She said:

"So I got trapezius botox before summer because I've always had overdeveloped trapezius muscles, and my neck line is now more of a ballerina neckline."

Pros, Cons, Cost, and more: Everything beauty enthusiasts must know about Traptox

Traptox uses Xeomin, Dysport, and Botox-like neuromodulators to be injected into the upper part of the trapezius muscles. The neurotoxins present in the injection block the signals passing from the nerves to the muscle as a result of which when one tries to flex the muscle, the signal gets blocked.

This inhibits the muscle’s flexing movement. Over time post-procedure, the muscle gets smaller and looks slimmer in appearance. Just like other injectables, beauty enthusiasts have their queries regarding Barbie Botox before they proceed with the same.

Is Traptox painful? What is the average cost of the neck and shoulder botox treatment?

The Traptox procedure comprises pinches with a needle through the skin and into the muscle. However, it is not a painful procedure and entails minimal discomfort similar to getting an acupuncture.

The average cost of the neck and shoulder slimming botox injections depends on the medical provider, the number of units required, the location, and the type of neurotoxins used. However, the average cost of the same ranges between $1000 to $3000 for a single treatment.

What are the pros and cons of a Traptox treatment?

The benefits of having shoulder and neck slimming botox include the release of tension in the shoulder and neck region, as the trapezius muscle accumulates a great deal of stress. Botox injections in the affected area might improve posture and reduce pain and suffering.

However, on the downside, while these botox injections offer pain relief for several months, they have temporary effects. As a result one requires repeat injections on the site for elongated pain relief. Just like most botox treatments, Traptox results in side effects like swelling and redness on the injected site which is mild and temporary.

How long does it take for the neck and shoulder botox treatment to show results?

Usually, it takes up to two weeks for the neck and shoulder slimming botox to show results. The treatment lasts for up to three to nine months, the level of one’s regular activity and body metabolism can also affect the longevity of the treatment.

The neck and shoulder slimming botox treatment is a non-invasive treatment that offers the dual benefit of pain relief and slimming the injected site for an elongated appearance. Beauty enthusiasts looking for such benefits can opt for this temporary procedure.