Victoria Beckham’s three-step skincare routine is being widely discussed among beauty aficionados. She has retained her radiant skin at her age, and it's not only because of makeup. Unlike what many people think, it's not because of makeup that she has retained her signature look, and there’s finally a chance of knowing what goes on behind the scenes.

There has to be something more that keeps her skin looking so dewy and luminous. Victoria Beckham has finally let her millions of Instagram followers into the secret of her skin regimen. What is surprising is that it’s relatively simple and achievable. Let’s look at what she does to retain her youthful glow at her age.

Victoria Beckham’s three-step skincare routine explored

The first step

In 2020, along with Dr Augustinus Bader, she created Cell Rejuvenating Power Priming Moisturizer and Cell Rejuvenating Power Serum. She faithfully applies both these wonderful skincare products twice a day. These skincare products are formulated with the groundbreaking TFC8 technology that rejuvenates cells. She also uses an LED mask to retain her youthful complexion.

The Light Salon LED face mask (Image via The Light Salon)

The LED light therapy stimulates collagen production and reduces inflammation. Her Instagram stories don’t specify which brand of mask she prefers, but her images show her relaxing in the blue setting. It is known for its antibacterial properties and improves skin tone and texture.

Cell Rejuvenating Power Serum is a complete treatment that treats past skin damage while strengthening it as a defense against future aggressors. Considering its various benefits, this serum is like a multivitamin for your skin. It revitalizes the skin, making it radiant. After cleansing the skin, apply just 4 to 5 drops of the serum. Apply it on dry skin and gently massage it into the skin. This not only smooths the skin, it reduces skin inflammation and strengthens the skin barrier. It can be bought on the product website for $210.

Cell Rejuvenating Power Serum (image via Augustinus Bader)

Cell Rejuvenating Power Priming Moisturizer is a lightweight priming moisturizer that hydrates the skin and improves its glow. It reduces the appearance of pores and imperfections like fine lines and wrinkles. A thin layer of the moisturizer enhances radiance and hydration. It's available for $145 on the product website.

Cell Rejuvenating Power Priming Moisturizer (image via Augustinus Bader)

The second and third step of Victoria Beckham’s three-step skincare routine

For all the fancy and high-tech she may use, it's not to say that she doesn’t believe in traditional skincare. For her second step, she uses a cream face mask created by Melanie Grant, her facialist.

For the third step of Victoria Beckham’s three-step skincare routine, she uses a dermaplaner with the help of Melanie Grant. She uses a cosmetic scalpel to exfoliate the skin and remove the peach fuzz and dead skin. She doesn’t compromise on her dermaplaning and only gets it done by a professional for deeper exfoliation.

Victoria Beckham’s three-step skincare routine is faithfully followed though she claims it's not about trying to look younger or turning the clock back. It’s more about being the healthiest version of yourself and celebrating yourself.

That's probably why she's so particular about her sleep, exercise and nutrition. When you look good, you feel good, too, and can be the best version of yourself. Now, you must decide whether you want to follow Victoria Beckham’s three-step skincare routine.