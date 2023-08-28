What is Water Apple? 5 best beauty benefits of the natural elixir explored

Water apples are delicious tropical fruits with a watery and crisp texture. It is also called the “bell fruit” due to its bell-like appearance. This bell fruit has a mildly sweet and refreshing flavor.

One of its many names is also rose apple or watery rose apple. It is scientifically named Syzgium aqueum and originates from Southeast Asian countries as well as from tropical regions of India.

Known to offer health benefits, this fruit is recognized for its healing properties in addressing health issues such as liver disorders and heart problems. However, this fruit is often confused with wax apple.

Wax apple is called Java apple or Syzygium Samarangense and the point of confusion is the mention of wax apple as water apple in several publications. Confusing right? Bottom line, they are both different fruits and their main difference lies in gardening terminologies.

Water Apple is a natural elixir offering numerous beauty benefits

Apart from numerous health benefits, the bell fruit is a natural skin elixir.

1) Offers intense hydration: Being rich in water content, this multi-benefit offering fruit helps keep the skin hydrated. The fruit also maintains the skin’s natural moisture balance and also treats skin infections.

Extracts prepared from the bark of this fruit are known to be effective against microbial agents that cause skin disorders like pustules and blisters, as well as allergies.

2) Collagen Support: Water apple consists of nutrients that aid collagen production. Enhancing collagen support results in better skin elasticity and firmness, revealing a youthful appearance.

Moreover, the natural elixir also contains Vitamin A and Vitamin C which prevent damage to the skin caused by oxidative stress resulting from pollution, stress, and poor diet. The fruit also reduces skin dryness and reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

The Vitamin A present in water apples is essential for skin cell repair and renewal, additionally contributing to a smooth and even skin texture.

3) Reduces Sun Tan: The leaves of the bell fruit are rich in phenolic content which are useful skin-whitening agent. The leaf extracts of this amazing fruit are used in skincare products, given that the phenolic antioxidant has UVB-blocking abilities.

Additionally, water apples are rich in antioxidants and other phytochemicals. They protect the skin against signs of aging and promote a healthy skin complexion.

4) Clears Dark Spots: This nutrient-dense fruit consists of flavonoid components that render skin brightening properties that rejuvenate skin cells, reduce the speed of aging, and leave the skin glowing.

A water apple oatmeal mask is ideal for eliminating dead skin cells offering a shortcut to instant brightening and clearing dark spots on the face.

5) Prevents Acne and Blemishes: The leaves of this bell fruit consist of anti-acne properties including antioxidant, antibacterial, and anti-inflammatory properties. The leaf extracts treat acne vulgaris and its inflammation, soothing the skin and targeting the microbes that cause acne and acne scars.

Water apples are a goldmine of important macronutrients, potent antioxidants, and trace minerals. Apart from offering health benefits for the heart, liver, and diabetes, this fruit is immensely beneficial for the skin as well.

While skincare brands have not tapped into using the extracts of this beneficial fruit yet, one can wait for new formulations using the bell fruit's extracts for the skin.