What is Wild Growth hair oil? How to use, benefits and other details explored

The Wild Growth hair oil is a product by Wild Growth, a brand launched in 1985 in the African-American communities based in Chicago. One of the reasons this hair oil has gone viral is because of the excellent reviews, which suggest that it is a cheap yet powerful product.

The brand uses all-natural, high-quality ingredients in the hair oil and the product is free of parabens, silicone oil, petroleum-based ingredients, preservatives, synthetic scents, and artificial colors.

#wildgrowthhairoil has over 3.2 million views on TikTok, the hair oil has a humongous fan base globally as the oil caters to all hair types and is unisex. The hair oil retails in more than 10,000 retail stores worldwide and is priced at $9.45 on Amazon.

TikTok's viral Wild Growth Hair Oil is infused with Jojoba oil, Castor oil, and more

The Wild Growth hair oil is a rich, plant-based formula known to condition, hydrate, and soften the hair, making it more manageable. The hair oil is a simple solution for dry and tangled hair that is difficult to manage, resulting in healthy and soft tresses that are less prone to damage and breakage.

The viral hair oil is ideal for all hair types, be it thin texture, curly, or wavy hair. Adding this product to the haircare regime doesn’t require regular effort as the recommended number of applications per week is three using a few drops every time. The brand recommends that the hair oil must be used post-showering and shampoo application for best results.

Some of the benefits offered by Wild Growth hair oil consist of:

Promoting long, thick tresses

Softening and detangling the hair

Reduction in blow-drying time post-hair wash

Relaxes the hair

Offers a concentrated formula that suits all hair types

When it comes to user reviews, the Wild Growth hair oil has garnered five-star ratings on Amazon from more than 22,000 shoppers. The effectiveness of this hair oil emerges from its ingredients such as:

Coconut Oil: Coconut oil moisturizes the tresses as well as the scalp and gets easily absorbed.

Castor Oil: Combining castor oil with other natural products amplifies its advantages, as it can be a bit thick for application on its own. Castor oil can increase hair growth by five times and reduce dandruff.

Olive Oil: Olive oil is rich in moisturizing ingredients like oleic acid and squalene making it a nourishing ingredient in haircare.

Rosehip Oil: Rosehip oil minimizes the appearance of split ends and repairs damaged hair. It also restores dry hair to its healthy state.

Eucalyptus Oil: Using eucalyptus oil reduces hair loss and promotes hair growth by nourishing the tresses and the scalp with essential nutrients.

Peppermint Oil: Peppermint oil does wonders for the hair as it supports hair growth, provides relief from scalp irritation, and soothes the scalp as well.

Lavender Oil: The topical application of lavender oil strengthens hair follicles, reduces frizz, controls hair fall, and conditions the hair.

Retailing for a pocket-friendly cost of $9.45, Wild Growth hair oil is infused with hair-enriching ingredients and is ideal for grooming and conditioning the eyebrows and lashes as well.