When was Lion Pose debuted? All about the skincare brand as it launches in the Sephora stores 

Lion Pose, a beauty brand committed to advancing clinical testing, has officially debuted at Sephora. They are a revolutionary beauty label formed with Harvard's experienced dermatologists.

This new beauty brand initiated its debut skincare product, 'Unspotted 4X Acid Jelly Night Serum', on Sephora mobile app on July 18, 2023.

The serum will later become public in preferred general shops and other e-commerce merchandisers commencing August 28, 2023.

Lion Pose's exclusive debut at Sephora: Details explored

The skincare brand, Lion Pose, was created by Madhu Punjabi and Nisha Phatak, two experienced dermatologists. The female flag-bearers of the brand have a software engineering background from BIPOC Silicon Valley and have completed MBA from Harvard. Their past experiences with hyperpigmentation, dark spots, and skin-scarring have encouraged them to design and expand this brand.

With its scientific formulae, the brand has proudly made its official footing exclusively at the globally-acclaimed beauty brand platform, Sephora. They were able to earn an outstanding $3 million in grants from various investors, thanks to the wonderful opportunity of participating in prominent programs like "Sephora Accelerate" and "Y Combinator." They became the cynosure of some well-known celebs.

The enormous potential in this was recognized by Ignite XL, Precursor Ventures, Mindy Kaling, LH Capital (established by Rob Lowe), Howard Klein, Talia Frenkel (Founder of L. Brands), and Ben VandeBunt (Former CEO of Guthy Renker).

Check out the relevant details concerning the brand and its recent debut at Sephora.

Diverse skin testing

The Lion Pose team is dedicated to performing unbiased, third-party clinical skin testing. This testing is done on people with different skin tones to remove the major risk of disruption brought on by the lack of representation for such people.

“In the US there is approximately 1 dermatologist per 30,000 people, making it impossible for everyone to access a dermatologist. Consumers therefore turn to retail-available skincare products, but due to lack of regulation, the majority of products are not clinically tested, let alone tested on diverse skin,” explained one of the brand's representatives.

The team at Lion Poss strives to carefully select all the skincare components that are safe and favorably effective for all. Their relentless dedication lies in guaranteeing that every buyer is permitted top-tier dermatology-grade formulas on the shelf.

Lion Pose welcomes the investor and brand ambassador, Mindy Kaling

Lion Pose also publicizes the joining of Mindy Kaling, a multifaceted American actress, humorist, screenwriter, and producer, to their family as an honorable investor and brand ambassador. With her undoubted talent and infectious charisma, Mindy Kaling carries a fresh outlook to Lion Pose, ingraining it with a comforting blend of wit and creativity.

"My decision to come on board Lion Pose was simple. I found an unbeatable product backed by a vision I have always believed in and one that has informed everything I do in my career. That representation and inclusion are just good business. Madhu and Nisha are deeply committed to the idea that inclusivity in clinical skincare is not the goal but the requirement for any good product,” said Mindy.

This association additionally bolsters Lion Pose's promise of goodness and invention in the beauty industry.

Lion Pose's recent innovation: Unspotted 4X Acid Jelly Night Serum

The Lion Pose is skillfully crafted with all scientific stems by Dr Laura Scott and Dr Tia Paul, who are Harvard-trained dermatologists and have dynamic involvement in the Skin of Color Society.

Tia and Laura were instrumental in creating the brand's first-ever skincare product, the 'UNSPOTTED® 4X Acid Jelly Night Serum'. This revolutionary skin serum addresses hyper-pigmentation, dark spots, skin blemishes, and scar marks. It also ensures a safe and favorably useful solution for all beauty seekers of all skin types or textures.

This remarkable serum works wonders with its potent 15% active acid blend and all-inclusive azelaic, glycolic, lactic, and tranexamic acids. It eradicates the dead skin cells and stops their formation while enhancing the general evenness of the skin tone. But that's not all - it further boasts the power of anti-oxidants like glutathione, guaranteeing an honest transformative skin experience.

This skincare product proudly claims to 'Clean at Sephora' - as it is free from cyclic silicones, synthetic fragrances and dyes, and endocrine disruptors. It is also hypo-allergenic, vegan, and proudly made in California.

Simple steps to apply Unspotted 4X Acid Jelly Night Serum

Wash the face using a mild cleanser and pat dry with a soft cloth.

Apply a coin-size amount of the Unspotted 4X Acid Jelly Night Serum** evenly on the face and neck, avoiding the eye area.

Massage gently in a circular motion, using upward strokes to absorb the night serum fully.

**Use the Unspotted 4X Acid Jelly Night Serum every night, hitting the bed and waking up with rejuvenated and glowing skin for the best results.

With the recent curtain-raiser of Lion Pose at Sephora and thanks to its uncompromising dedication to performing unbiased, third-party clinical tests on various skin tones, the beauty industry has seen an unexpected yet pleasant 'beauty drive'.

Unveiled on July 17, 2023, the brand's inaugural offering, the Unspotted 4X Acid Jelly Night Serum, captured countless beauty enthusiasts' attention. While the beauty-wooers can presently get this skincare item on the authorized Sephora app, it will be easily accessible for everyone starting on August 28, 2023, both online and in physical stores.