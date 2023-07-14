Since its inception in 2020, Botanic Pretti5 has established itself as a reliable and sought-after brand for those searching for efficient and organic skincare remedies. This revolutionary outcome meticulously addresses the skincare concerns caused by environmental pollutants and untimely ageing.

Botanic Pretti5's clean products are inspired by nature and suitable for sensitive skin. These products combine the power of Traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) with Western science.

Dorothy Chau, creator of Pretti5, told Yahoo that she "always wanted to make simple and effective hypoallergenic products" and that she developed her line of hypoallergenic skincare products from plant-based ingredients to achieve this goal.

"With Botanic Pretti5, we really wanted to bring the 5 elements of TCM – wood, fire, earth, metal and water - to life through our product in a way that's natural and relatable. Our goal is not to be another skincare product or brand, but to bring the proven success of TCM-based products to our consumers around the world," she said.

Top 5 Chinese medicine-based skincare products by Pretti5

Pretti5's curated products are carefully designed to provide a spa-like experience in the convenience of one's own home by combining effective results, rich textures, and natural smells. This skincare brand has recently received recognition from beauty editors in renowned international magazines like Vogue, ELLE, Bazaar, Figaro, and Cosmopolitan.

Since the launch of this skincare brand in October 2020, Pretti5 has been honoured with several awards owing to its super-quality traditional beauty and skincare products.

1) Antioxidant Hydrating Toning Essence

The Antioxidant Hydrating Toning Essence from Pretti5, a pore-refining toner, supports the skin's pH while delivering deep hydration.

The toner is infused with Traditional Chinese medicinal ingredients and is priced at $53 on the official site. Some of its features are:

It comes with a light and airy scent, providing a refreshing experience during application. Pore-Refining Formula: To refine the pores and balance the skin’s natural pH, provitamin B5 and Alpha-Glucan oligosaccharides work well together.

To refine the pores and balance the skin’s natural pH, provitamin B5 and Alpha-Glucan oligosaccharides work well together. Deep Hydration: Infused with Goldflower Root, Aloe vera, and Snow Mushroom extracts, this toner gives the required hydration to deepen the skin's levels.

Infused with Goldflower Root, Aloe vera, and Snow Mushroom extracts, this toner gives the required hydration to deepen the skin's levels. Enhanced Penetration: The toning essence enhances the penetrating abilities of your skincare routine, creating a hydrated canvas and maximising the advantages of serums and moisturisers.

2) Advanced Hyaluronic Serum

This brand's serum is a powerful skincare product with intense hydration and skin-plumping perks.

Priced at $78 officially, this product is formulated with advanced hyaluronic acid and traditional Chinese herbs. Some of its features are:

Formulated with Chinese herbs: This advanced serum is formulated with traditional Chinese herbs known for their brightening properties, with the added benefit of advanced hyaluronic acid.

This serum is perfect for all skin types. Gives a youthful glow: For those aspiring to achieve a youthful and luminous complexion, this Pretti5 advanced Hyaluronic serum suits the purpose.

3) Miracle Glow Facial Oil

The Miracle Glow Facial Oil is a luxurious botanical elixir formulated with 100% Jojoba Oil and vegan Squalene derived from olives.

Priced at $78 on Pretti5's official site, this TCM-infused facial oil is safe and effective for achieving a radiant and youthful complexion.

Some of its features are:

It's a TCM-infused facial oil: This TCM-infused facial oil comes with Chinese medicinal herbs, providing holistic benefits for the skin.

This TCM-infused facial oil comes with Chinese medicinal herbs, providing holistic benefits for the skin. Deep-rooted skin hydration: The Jojoba Oil and vegan Squalene blend deeply moisturises the skin, making it supple and well-nourished.

The Jojoba Oil and vegan Squalene blend deeply moisturises the skin, making it supple and well-nourished. Soothes skin irritation: Its natural ingredients effectively calm and soothe irritated skin while reducing redness and inflammation.

Its natural ingredients effectively calm and soothe irritated skin while reducing redness and inflammation. Perfect for all skin types: Irrespective of whether you have sensitive, acne-prone, mature, or eczema-prone skin, this facial oil is gentle and safe for regular use.

Irrespective of whether you have sensitive, acne-prone, mature, or eczema-prone skin, this facial oil is gentle and safe for regular use. Lightweight and non-comedogenic: Pretti5 facial oil is super-light texture ensures non-clogging pores, and pimples, making it suitable for oily and acne-prone skin types.

4) Just Hand Cream

This hand cream maintains the skin's water-oil balance while reducing sensitivity to external factors. Its Coffea Arabica (Coffee) Seed Oil is the main ingredient for boosting skin collagen production.

This hand care cream deeply moisturises and quickly absorbs into the skin, costing $36 on the official site. Some of its features are:

Super hydration: Enriched with moisturising ingredients, this hand cream provides deep hydration, nourishing and softening the skin.

Enriched with moisturising ingredients, this hand cream provides deep hydration, nourishing and softening the skin. Protective skin layering: It creates a protective barrier that shields against external irritants and prevents moisture loss by neutralising the body's water level.

It creates a protective barrier that shields against external irritants and prevents moisture loss by neutralising the body's water level. Circulates blood: Traditional Chinese herbs like Coffea Arabica Seed Oil stimulate blood flow, which promotes healthier-looking hands and fingers.

Traditional Chinese herbs like Coffea Arabica Seed Oil stimulate blood flow, which promotes healthier-looking hands and fingers. Produces collagen: Coffea Arabica Seed Oil's inclusion helps stimulate collagen production, improving the skin's elasticity and reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

Coffea Arabica Seed Oil's inclusion helps stimulate collagen production, improving the skin's elasticity and reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Absorbs well: The hand cream’s lightweight texture allows for fast absorption, leaving no greasy residue and ensuring instant relief for dry hands.

5) Hydro-Power Brightening Cleanser

A gentle yet effective foaming face wash from Pretti5 purifies the skin, combats blackheads, and enhances skin brightness. This skin-friendly cleanser helps slow down glycation, preventing dullness and premature ageing.

This facial cleanser is formulated with natural ingredients and officially costs $36. Some of its features are:

Cleanses deep: Its foaming formula effectively removes skin impurities and excess oil without stripping it, leaving the skin soft and supple.

Its foaming formula effectively removes skin impurities and excess oil without stripping it, leaving the skin soft and supple. Controls blackheads: Helps combat blackheads by unclogging pores and further preventing them while promoting a clear complexion.

Helps combat blackheads by unclogging pores and further preventing them while promoting a clear complexion. Brightens skin texture: The Chinese traditional ingredients, such as Japanese apricot and rosehip oil, brighten the skin tone, giving a radiant complexion.

The Chinese traditional ingredients, such as Japanese apricot and rosehip oil, brighten the skin tone, giving a radiant complexion. Anti-ageing perks: It slows down glycation, which leads to dullness and premature ageing; this cleanser maintains a youthful look.

It slows down glycation, which leads to dullness and premature ageing; this cleanser maintains a youthful look. Nourishes and hydrates: With its sea kelp extract, this cleanser gives skin hydration and keeps it moisturised and nourished.

Combining traditional Chinese medicine's ancient wisdom with the skincare science advancements of today, Botanic's Pretti5 successfully establishes a prominent reputation within the beauty domain. Their assortment of beauty and skincare items addresses various skin issues by producing noticeable outcomes.

Pretti5 is dedicated to its comprehensive skincare product range, prioritising the skin's well-being, from its revolutionary hyaluronic serum to the enriching hand cream. By blending age-old wisdom with cutting-edge scientific formulations, Pretti5 has successfully carved a niche in the beauty industry.

