Where to buy Pat McGrath Chromaluxe Artistry Pigments: Price, shades, and other details explored

Famous beauty brand Pat McGrath has launched ChromaLuxe Artistry Pigments right in time for the holiday season. In 2015, the brand's first product, GOLD 001, sold out right away. Since then, the company has kept releasing incredible cosmetic formulas that have won over beauty fans over time.

Ever since its launch, Pat McGrath has smashed global sales records multiple times and has also become the biggest-selling beauty brand in the history of Selfridges with its in-store launch in 2019.

The beauty brand's newly launched ChromaLuxe Artistry Pigments are available in six varied metallic shades that can be used on the eyes, lips, and the high points of the face for a sheen, chic makeup look.

The powerful ChromaLuxe pigments consist of rich, foiled shades with a metallic finish and a creamy texture. The product features a crease-proof formula that glides seamlessly. Pat McGrath’s latest launch is available on the brand’s official website and retails for $35.

Pat McGrath's ChromaLuxe Artistry Pigments are ultra-creamy, multipurpose pigments

Pat McGrath’s ChromaLuxe Artistry Pigments are formulated with a luminous, rich color that glides on easily, making them ideal for brush as well as fingertip application. The product description of the pigments on the beauty brand’s website states:

"Slay in sensuous shades that illuminate lids with dazzling color and a foiled metallic finish, now starring solo in six seductive singles featuring luminous and powerful pigments."

The six stunning shades of the ChromaLuxe Artistry Pigments are:

1) Golden Seductress: It is impossible for a beauty brand as prominent as Pat McGrath to launch eyeshadow pigments without a soft yellow shade with a golden metallic shimmer.

2) Twilight Temptation: This is a warm shade of golden bronze with a metallic sheen. It can be paired with dewy makeup, as it complements a glittery makeup look.

3) Nude Euphoria: An ideal multipurpose shade that pairs well with formal and glam makeup, nude euphoria is a nude shade of champagne.

4) Copper Siren: This soft copper shade is perfect for beauty enthusiasts who love a metallic shade of bronze.

5) Midnight Temptress: This is a shade of deep violet featuring golden sparkling pearls.

6) Lilac Liaison: Complementing Mightnight Temptress with a mellow shade is Lilac Liaison, which is a soft lilac purple shade with a silver metallic glitter finish.

Each of the ChromaLuxe Artistry Pigments is priced at $35, and all skin-tone-flattering shades are available on the brand's official website.

A round-up of Pat McGrath's best products of 2023

1) Sublime Perfection Concealer ($34): This concealer comes in 36 varied shades to cater to multiple skin tones and textures. It offers a skin-like finish and conceals dark circles and blemishes without looking chalky or creasing on the skin.

The sublime perfection concealer goes a long way, even with little quantity, owing to its highly pigmented formula.

2) Divine Powder Blush ($39): The beauty brand’s powder blush offers a satiny finish with buildable layers of color. Available in multiple vibrant shades, the divine powder blush flatters all skin tones.

3) Skin Fetish Highlighter and Balm Duo ($50): This is a unique highlighting duo that offers sublime luminosity with a creamy formula. It is formulated with argan oil, aloe, and hyaluronic acid to deliver a soft, shiny finish. This duo can be used by itself or in combination, layering the highlighter over the balm.

Pat McGrath has launched multiple ground-breaking beauty products, with the ChromaLuxe Artistry Pigments being the latest addition to the brand’s varied cosmetic formulations.