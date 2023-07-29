Where to get Dr. Dennis Gross DRx SpectraLite LipWare Pro? Price, product and more details explored

Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare recently launched two new products that can help one maintain their lips. While DermInfusions Plump + Repair Lip Treatment is a hydrating lip product that one can use for plumping and skin barrier repair, DRx SpectraLite LipWare Pro is an LED device that can help with the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles around the lips.

The two products work simultaneously to help one achieve the same look as after getting a lip filler. These can be used as an alternative and as in-between-session care for individuals who get their lips filled. The lip treatment provides instant results, visibly plumping and defining them while also enhancing your natural lip color.

DRx SpectraLite LipWare Pro is an FDA-approved product that consists of a whopping 56 LED red light bulbs. The device targets the entirety of the lip area, also covering the outer corners of the lips, to help fight lip lines and wrinkles. It helps with collagen production, which can in turn enhance the natural lip color and provide it with more definition.

DRx SpectraLite LipWare Pro is currently available on the Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare website, retailing for $148 per unit. The LED device comes with a USB charging cord and a storage bag, which are all the things one needs to start using the LED lip mask.

Dr. Dennis Gross DRx SpectraLite LipWare Pro can help you achieve flawlessly smooth lips

Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare is well-known for their science-backed skin solutions, with their LED light therapy masks being some of the most recommended LED-based products in the beauty industry. Beauty enthusiasts and celebrities alike swear by their face masks, vouching for their skin recovery and skin renewal benefits.

DRx SpectraLite LipWare Pro is a clinically proven LED lip device that has been cleared by the FDA, targeting the lip area to help with the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. With long-term usage, the LED mask also comes with the promise of firmer skin with reduced signs of aging.

LED light therapy has been a part of in-office treatments for quite some time, but there has been an increased flow of LED devices one can use at home as of late or for upkeep in between their in-office sessions. This product will be perfect to be used alongside DRx SpectraLite FaceWare Pro, which leaves a gap for the lips, thus leaving the lip area untreated.

DRx SpectraLite LipWare Pro (Image via Dr. Dennis Gross)

While Dr. Dennis Gross' FaceWare Pro makes use of both red and blue LED bulbs, LipWare Pro comes with only red LED bulbs, as it is meant to help with collagen production for younger-looking skin. The LED lip mask also helps with the appearance of lip lines, ensuring one has soft and smooth lips that look healthy and well-defined.

DRx SpectraLite LipWare Pro is a super-targeted device that makes sure the red LED light deeply penetrates the delicate skin of the lips, thus improving blood circulation to the area, which in turn leads to more enhanced natural lip color and beautifully defined lips. The increased circulation also has a plumping effect on them, helping the lips appear fuller and more youthful.

