Where to get Drew Barrymore’s holy grail Good Genes All-in-One Lactic Acid Exfoliating Face Treatment Serum on sale? Deal and more details explored

The Sunday Riley's Good Genes All-in-One Lactic Acid Exfoliating Face Treatment Serum is Drew Barrymore's one of the clarifying staples and holy-grail go-tos. In a recent Instagram post, Drew discussed with her followers the significant difference in the whitening, tightening, and firmness of one's skin after using the product for many weeks.

While explaining about its effectiveness, Barrymore told her Instagram fans:

"I’ve been using this product one to two times a week at night and love the results!"

The core of Serum's formulation is lactic acid, which acts as a gentle exfoliant to cleanse away dead cells and reveal a brighter complexion. Regarding the same, Drew stated:

"If I just use this once or twice a week, I see a major difference in the brightening, the tightening, and the youthening of my skin."

In addition to its various benefits, this product harnesses the soothing properties of lemongrass, arnica, prickly pear, and aloe extracts to effectively alleviate skin irritations and enhance the overall evenness of the skin tone.

In honor of Labor Day, SkinStore is offering a whopping 25% off this item beginning September 4. The sale prices range from $41 for the 51-ounce bottle (originally $48), $72 for the 1-ounce bottle (originally $85), to $104 for the 1.7-ounce bottle (originally $122).

Everything to know about Good Genes All-in-One Lactic Acid Exfoliating Face Treatment Serum

Instant glowing and clarified skin tone with its finest exfoliation

This lactic-acid serum from Good Genes is well formulated to intensely exfoliate the dull skin surface, clarifying and smoothening the facial layers. Its potent lactic acid therapy exfoliates the skin and plumps the facial creases in just 3 minutes!

Further, the Good Genes All-in-One Lactic Acid Exfoliating Face Treatment Serum is also formulated without sulfates, parabens, gluten, and soy. This ensures one can yield this serum's transformative miracles without compromising the skin's health.

Banishes dark spots and skin discoloration instantaneously

Besides enhancing the skin's radiance, Good Genes All-in-One Lactic Acid Exfoliating Face Treatment Serum also illuminates the face while working on dark spots and discolorations.

Its hero ingredient and high potency, purified grade lactic acid, works magically by exfoliating dull, pore-clogging dead skin cells. As an add-on, the skin-brightening licorice component caters to the visible reduction of the look of blemishes and discolorations caused by harmful UV rays.

One should use this holy grail Good Genes All-in-One Lactic Acid Exfoliating Face Treatment Serum twice weekly before sleeping at night to notice a considerable decrease in the visibility of those bothersome spots and get blessed with a more even-toned and youthful face.

Simple steps to use Good Genes All-in-One Lactic Acid Exfoliating Face Treatment Serum

Clean and pat dry the face thoroughly.

Pump a pea-sized amount of Good Genes serum onto the palm and, with the fingertips, apply on the desired areas.

Massage with gentle upward strokes to blend the serum onto the face with extra focus on spots.

Let the serum soak into the skin layers for a few minutes.

Follow up with the favored moisturizer for maximum skin moistness.

Sunday Riley's Good Genes All-in-One Lactic Acid Exfoliating Face Treatment Serum is a must-have for beauty enthusiasts. With its excessive properties and the genuine commitment to being free of harmful additives, this skincare gem is worth the expense.

Beauty lovers can upkeep the secret of their luminous and age-defying skin by availing of the lay-down opportunity of Good Genes All-in-One Lactic Acid Exfoliating Face Treatment Serum, one of the rarest brands to go on a 25% discounted sale.

One can seize the .51-ounce bottle for $41 (earlier $48), the 1-ounce bottle for $72 (earlier $85) or the 1.7-ounce bottle for $104 (earlier $122).