Where to get Gisou Honey Infused Hair Repair Serum? Price, formulation, and other details explored

Popular body care and haircare brand Gisou has released its new hair serum- the Gisou Honey Infused Hair Repair Serum. The newly launched hair repair serum is infused with natural ingredients such as meadowfoam oil, keraguard- a plant-based complex that strengthens the roots of the hair and renders hair protection, and encapsulated honey.

Gisou Honey Infused Hair Repair Serum has been launched just in time for the fall. It captures the power of fresh honey micro-encapsulation wherein every droplet gently bursts on application. The droplets release the honey and oil-based blend infused with plant-based keratin and seal the moisture. The Gisou Honey Infused Hair Repair serum claims five times smoother hair with up to 94% sealed split ends with regular application.

The Gisou Honey Infused Hair Repair Serum retails for $45 on the brand’s official website.

Gisou Honey Infused Hair Repair Serum visibly reduces hair breakage and split ends

As a brand that focuses on honey-infused products, founded by Negin Mirsalehi, Gisou stems from six generations of beekeeping heritage that runs in the founder’s family. Mirsalehi has built Gisou rooted in her passion for haircare, natural beauty, and bees.

Forbes recently interviewed Mirsalehi on the latest hair serum launch. When asked about the differences between the new hair repair serum and the line's best-selling hair oil, the founder stated:

"Our Honey Infused Hair Repair Serum and Honey Infused Hair Oil are perfect hair care partners. Our serum hydrates and restores your locks with both instant and long-term benefits while preventing further damage when used on damp hair."

She continued:

"Our hair oil then comes in as an amazing finishing product, to protect your hair and maintain moisture along with the benefits of our serum."

The brand even took to social media, explaining the best way to incorporate its honey-infused hair oil and hair repair serum for stronger, shinier hair.

All one has to do is gently rub the serum in the palms together and apply it to damp hair through the ends and length. The amount of serum depends on the length and thickness of the hair, and the brand advises the serum to be left on and not be rinsed post-application.

Gisou has developed this hair-repairing serum to help fight the regular damage that hair sustains as a result of various stressors such as tying it up, exposure to sunlight, pollution, and mistakes like combing wet hair. Gisou also produces products including honey-infused lip oil, honey-infused hair mask, and honey-infused body oil.

Apart from featuring a one-of-a-kind honey encapsulation technology, the hair-repairing serum is clinically proven to:

Deliver five times more smoothness and moisture to the hair.

Make the tresses stronger and repair damaged hair.

Seal split ends by ninety-four percent.

Showcase visible reduction in hair breakage.

Gisou’s hair repair serum also renders 450°F/ 230°C heat protection, making it a multi-purpose, multi-targeting serum for the tresses.

As an addition to the brand's sought-after honey-infused range of skincare and body care, Gisou Honey Infused Hair Repair Serum's unique formulation encapsulates honey and other natural ingredients for intense haircare and damage repair.

The Gisou Honey Infused Hair Repair Serum is priced at $45 and is available on the official Gisou website.