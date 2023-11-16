Where to get Harry Styles' Pleasing fragrance? Release date, notes, and other details explored

Beauty and lifestyle brand Pleasing, founded by Harry Styles, has unveiled its debut fragrance collection at The Corner Shop, Selfridges, on London’s Oxford Street.

Pleasing's debut fragrance, as well as the brand's first-ever global retail relationship with Selfridges, will be showcased in an area where customers can sample and learn about Harry Styles' brand's latest launch.

Harry began teasing his brand's foray into fragrance back in August, when Pleasing started including perfume samples in customer orders. Shortly after, rumors of the scents being "s*x inspired" started doing the rounds as the singer had released a hit single about the female orgasm.

Pleasing’s fragrance collection features three scents formulated in collaboration with French fragrance house Robertet. However, for those outside of London, the fragrances will drop at Pleasing’s portal on November 16, 2023.

Harry Styles' Pleasing launches three gender-neutral scents

The fragrance collection features three gender-neutral fragrances created in collaboration with legendary fragrance house Robertet and perfumer Jerôme Épinette. The fragrances embody innovation, creativity, beauty and simplicity.

Pleasing is a life brand that moves wherever there is something pleasing. The brand's purpose is straightforward: to provide delightful experiences and products that thrill the senses and blur their boundaries.

Harry Styles’ Pleasing’s product range includes nail polishes, lip balms, and skincare, with the brand expanding its range to fragrances. Most of the brand’s products are sell-outs, and with Pleasing’s fragrance launch, the search for ‘Does Harry Styles have a perfume? has skyrocketed.

Pleasing’s fragrance collection

Bright Hot: This is a woody amber smell with top notes of tobacco leaves and plum, balanced by middle notes of marine accord and orris butter.

Bright Hot features bottom notes of tonka bean with vanilla, cedar wood, and crisp amber, rounding out the scent described as midday reverie. The Bright Hot fragrance is packaged in an orange glass bottle within an orange outer box.

Rivulets: It is a floral and fresh amber scent that comes together with top notes of ambrette seed set against black pepper, Madagascar, and lemon, along with poplin blossom and white linen accord.

This irresistible scent is complemented with skin musk and ambroxan undertones. Rivulets comes in a light blue bottle with the same color outer box packaging.

Closeness: Closeness is infused with Australian pink pepper extract, clean sheets, and cardamom, which make up the scent’s woody musk’s top note.

The fragrance is rounded out by notes of carrot seed France, bamboo, and orris butter, while Indian papyrus, salted musk, and cashmere woods complete the fragrance with a sensual flurry. Closeness is packaged in a matte black bottle with black outer box packaging.

Each scent in Pleasing’s fragrance collection is cruelty-free, vegan, and free of parabens and phthalates. The scents also feature sustainably sourced ingredients, which are specifically mentioned in the product description of each fragrance.

Additionally, every fragrance in Harry Styles’ Pleasing collection is presented in a glass bottle accompanied by a removable sprayer. Each of the scent bottles can be fully recycled post-use

Each of the Pleasing fragrances is priced at $135 each and is on offer alongside a wide range of new and exclusive products for the holiday season.

Additionally, the Pleasing Eau de Parfums will be available for sale on the brand’s official website and in New York and Los Angeles starting November 16, 2023.