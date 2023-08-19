Where to get Sol de Janeiro After Hours Perfume Mist? Release date, price, fragrance notes, and more explored

Sol de Janeiro recently announced the latest addition to its fragrance line, the After Hours Perfume Mist. The beauty brand has already listed the fragrance on its website, with a handy countdown for those eagerly waiting for the product launch. Along with that, as the perfume mist will only be available for a limited period, one can also sign up to be informed when the product launches.

The beauty brand describes the scent of its latest perfume mist to be "intoxicating and delicate," which aims to capture the unique fragrance and rhythm of Rio in the after-hours.

The perfume mist falls under the floral fragrance family, offering a mix of gourmand and floral fragrance notes. The velvety-smooth perfume replicates the flow of an "uninhibited evening," and on the beauty brand's website, the master perfumer further elaborates:

"I created a bold yet sensual fragrance that dances with you until the sun comes up. A smooth take on Sol de Janeiro’s signature warmth with the intoxicating surprise of night-blooming jasmine."

After Hours Perfume Mist will be available on the Sol de Janeiro website starting August 23, 2023. It will also be available at Sephora (both on their website and in-store), retailing for $24. The limited-edition perfume mist will be available for purchase internationally starting in August-November.

Sol de Janeiro After Hours Perfume Mist is the perfect fragrance for an evening outing

Sol de Janeiro has an extensive range of perfume mists that are highly recommended by fragrance enthusiasts. The beauty brand is known to have some of the best fragrances in its limited-edition line, making people look forward to After Hours.

The master perfumer behind the After Hours Perfume Mist is the well-renowned Gino Percontino. The floral fragrance with gourmand notes can be used by both men and women and is available in a beautiful layerable scent. As it is a perfume mist, one can spritz it from head to toe without any worries, as the alcohol content is way lower compared to perfume.

The beauty brand is highly environmentally conscious, thus opting for sustainably sourced ingredients for their perfume mist. Along with that, the product packaging is recyclable as well, and one has to discard only the pump. The brand encourages reusing the bottle, using it for misting purposes, whether it be for skincare or plants.

After Hours Perfume Mist (Image via Sol de Janeiro)

The warm floral fragrance uses top notes of black currant and pear nectar, both adding a fresh gourmand scent to the perfume mist that perfectly captures the tropical climate of Rio.

The middle notes of midnight jasmine and lush freesia add a floral punch to the fragrance, with vanilla creme adding a hint of warmth. For the dry notes, the fragrance uses amber woods and caramelized patchouli, grounding the floral scent to prevent it from getting too overwhelming.

After Hours Perfume Mist will be available on the Sol de Janeiro website starting Wednesday, August 23. Retailing for $24, it will also be up for grabs on the Sephora website, available for a limited period only.