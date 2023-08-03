Where to get Sol de Janeiro Rio Deo Aluminum-Free Deodorant Cheirosa 68? Price, fragrance notes, and more explored

Sol de Janeiro has had some exciting launches in the past few days offering their bestselling Beija Flor and Bom Dia range in travel packs that make packing body care products much easier. Prior to that, they also launched the brand new Beija Flor body wash, which was an instant hit among beauty enthusiasts.

Now the beauty brand has launched the latest addition to its deodorant family, bringing together its bestselling deo formulation with the fan-favorite Cheirosa 68 fragrance.

Rio Deo Aluminum-Free Deodorant Cheirosa 68 (Image via Sol de Janeiro)

Rio Deo Aluminum-Free Deodorant Cheirosa 68 comes both as an individual product, complete with the casing and as a refill as well. If you already have the casing from one of their deodorants and would like to be more sustainable about your beauty buys, you can simply go for their refill pack instead, which retails for $1 less.

Rio Deo in Cheirosa 68 is already available on the beauty brand's website, retailing for $16 for the 2 oz pack. Rio Deo Aluminum-Free Deodorant Cheirosa 68 is also available on the Sephora website, with the refill pack retailing for $15 only.

Sol de Janeiro's latest deodorant comes in the iconic Cheirosa 68 fragrance

Rio Deo Aluminum-Free Deodorant Cheirosa 68 (Image via Sol de Janeiro)

Cheirosa 68 is one of Sol de Janeiro's bestselling fragrances, now available in their iconic aluminum-free deodorant formulation. Rio Deo Aluminum-Free Deodorant Cheirosa 68 is a gentle deo that is highly effective, helps eliminate body odor, soothes the skin, and also prevents any ingrown hairs.

The aluminum and baking soda-free formula doesn't stop one from sweating as an antiperspirant does, rather it ensures your body produces sweat to cool down without the accompanying foul odor.

With Brazilian jasmine and pink dragonfruit undertones, this deodorant smells like a tropical dream and is ideal for summer. The lychee and hibiscus notes are more subtle, ensuring the fruity and floral scent isn't too overwhelmingly sweet. The base notes of vanilla and musk make the fragrance more grounded, lingering on throughout the day, even after the fruity and floral scents have faded.

Rio Deo Aluminum-Free Deodorant Cheirosa 68 (Image via Sol de Janeiro)

Sol de Janeiro's deodorants have a naturally derived formula that is gentle on the skin and lowers the pH to prevent the growth of any odor-causing bacteria. The creamy formula effortlessly glides on the skin, thus not tugging the gentle skin of one's underarms. The best part about this deodorant is that it doesn't leave behind a white cast and also moisturizes the skin, soothing any irritation that might be caused due to shaving.

Rio Deo Aluminum-Free Deodorant Cheirosa 68 can help even out the skin tone due to the papaya enzyme in the formula, and the tapioca starch helps absorb any excess moisture in case of excessive sweating. The deodorant softens the skin and hair, thus providing relief from the irritation caused due to underarm stubble.

Sol de Janeiro is a sustainably responsible beauty brand, thus offering the refill pack to reduce the amount of plastic waste produced. This move reduces the waste produced by a whopping 58% with every purchase, making it a great choice for individuals who are trying to be environmentally responsible with their beauty choices.