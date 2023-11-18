Who is Gabbi Garcia? Everything about the actress’s new beauty brand 

Filipino Actress and singer Gabbi Garcia, renowned for her role in Kapuso It, recently launched her own makeup brand. Five Beauty, the actress's brainchild, was launched on November 12, 2023. The brand represents a passion project that aims to encapsulate her personal aesthetic and beauty philosophy. The brand's name itself suggests a focus on the quintessential elements of beauty, promising a collection that caters to a diverse audience.

Five Beauty, co-founded by Veronica Eala and Isabel Regino, is a unique beauty brand that blends science-based skincare with high-performance color cosmetics, offering an unparalleled beauty experience.

Gabbi Garcia has been building up anticipation for her upcoming beauty brand by teasing sneak peeks on her social media. The buzz around her latest venture suggests that it features a multi-stick, a versatile product designed for use as blush, eye color, and lippies. Beauty enthusiasts can't wait to get their hands on this innovative all-in-one product, eager to experience the simplicity and functionality it promises.

Gabbi Garcia's Five Beauty debuted with the personalized Hybrid Colour Stick powered by AI

Five Beauty, launched by Gabbi Garcia and co-founded by Veronica Eala and Isabel Regino, has introduced a revolutionary and innovative technology, "Color Match Experience," powered by AI. This technology helps people find their ideal shade of the debut Five Beauty product, Hybrid Colour Stick, which becomes an interactive and tailored experience.

The augmented reality-powered Color Match Experience transforms the shopping journey into an engaging and efficient process. Simply swipe the virtual Hybrid Colour Stick across the screen, and watch as the AR technology instantly analyzes the skin tone and personality traits to recommend the most flattering shade.

Gabbi Garcia's Five Beauty's Hybrid Colour Stick is a game-changing makeup essential designed to simplify and elevate the beauty routine. This versatile product is not just a single-use wonder but a multitasking powerhouse that can be used as a blush, eye color, and lippies; an all-in-one sleek and convenient stick.

The Hybrid Colour Stick boasts an innovative formulation that combines rich pigmentation with a lightweight, blendable texture. The formula is carefully crafted to provide buildable coverage, achieving the perfect level of intensity for the desired look. Infused with nourishing ingredients, the formulation ensures a smooth application that feels comfortable on the skin, making it suitable for all-day wear.

Its versatility sets the Gabbi Garcia's Five Beauty's Hybrid Color Stick apart. This all-in-one beauty solution is designed for busy individuals who appreciate efficiency without compromising style. Use it as a blush to add a natural flush to the cheeks, a gorgeous eye color to enhance the gaze or a lippie for a pop of color on the lips. The seamless bendability of the product creates a harmonious and coordinated makeup look with just one product.

In recent years, the beauty industry has seen a significant shift towards inclusivity and sustainability, with consumers seeking products that cater to diverse skin tones and uphold environmentally conscious practices. It remains to be seen how Gabbi Garcia's Five Beauty will contribute to these trends. Still, the actress's commitment to authenticity suggests that inclusivity and sustainability could be key pillars of her brand.

Given Gabbi Garcia's reputation for style and sophistication, the products will likely reflect her personal preferences, offering a blend of trendy and timeless options. Innovation may also play a role, with the actress-turned-entrepreneur potentially introducing unique formulations or collaborations that set Five Beauty apart in the competitive beauty market.