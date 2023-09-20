Who is Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone? Everything about the athlete as she becomes Neutrogena's latest brand ambassador 

400m hurdler and sprinter Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone was recently announced as science-backed skincare brand Neutrogena's brand ambassador. The company shared that it has been following the Olympic gold medalist's success for years and is inspired by her commitment to healthy habits.

Neutrogena also stated that Sydney’s determination and dedication towards her sport and personal skincare journey is inspiring too.

Natasha Haubrich, Head of Neutrogena Equity and Strategy, gave a statement on Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone becoming the brand’s first athlete brand ambassador:

“We’ve loved watching Sydney’s success over the years and can’t wait to continue to grow as a brand with her by our side. We feel confident that this partnership will help inspire consumers across generations.”

Everything to know about Olympic gold-winner Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone

Born in 1999, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone is an American sprinter and hurdler who competes in 400-meter hurdles. She won the 2020 Tokyo Olympics with the Games record and she is also 2022 World Champion with a record time of 50.68 seconds.

Sydney has set four world records and she was the first woman to break the 52-second and 51-second barriers in the 400-meter hurdles. Additionally, she also won the silver medal at the 2019 World Championships.

The Olympic gold medallist shared that she is excited to be partnering with Neutrogena to help people learn what is essential for their skin’s health.

In a chat with StyleCaster, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone shared that she has been a fan of Neutrogena as the brand has amazing science behind its products and is open to helping people learn about their skin.

She also shared that as someone who struggled with acne, color pigmentation, and dryness, she has always prided herself on being real with people. Representing Neutrogena as the first athlete ambassador will be a good opportunity for the sportswoman to share her skincare journey with her fans.

Joining sister duo Chloe and Halle Bailey and Jenna Ortega as Neutrogena’s ambassador, Sydney stated:

“My schedule can get pretty busy with training and meets, and so I don’t always have the time to spend scrolling and testing out the latest in skincare and beauty trends – especially when, in reality, they may not be great for my skin.”

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone stated that she uses the following Neutrogena products:

1) Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Sunscreen:

This $10.69 sunscreen is infused with Helioplex Technology and offers powerful sun protection while being invisible and weightless on the skin.

2) Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid Water Gel:

Retailing for $19.99, it is one of the brand's best-selling formulations. The Hydro Boost Water Gel consists of skin-friendly ingredients like Amino Acids, Electrolytes, and Hyaluronic acid that provide five times more hydration and strengthen the skin's barrier.

3) Neutrogena Makeup Remover Wipes:

Priced at $5.69, these makeup cleansing towelettes are clinically proven to remove 99.3% of stubborn makeup with a single wipe as claimed by the brand including waterproof mascara.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone is the epitome of how one can combine the world of beauty and sports instead of having to choose just one. The athlete gave a very inspiring statement on being named the skincare brand's global brand ambassador along the lines of how one can still be fierce and competitive while looking beautiful.