Why did Johnny Depp cancel his Hollywood Vampires concert? Details explored

Johnny Depp's band, Hollywood Vampires, announced on Sunday that they would be rescheduling three upcoming US tour dates. According to a statement released by the band's management, the decision came after Depp sustained a painful ankle injury, preventing him from traveling.

The Hollywood Vampires, known for their rock and roll sound and star-studded lineup, features Johnny Depp as the lead guitarist alongside renowned musicians Alice Cooper, Joe Perry, and Tommy Henriksen. The band was scheduled to perform in several cities across the United States as part of their highly anticipated tour.

According to the band's website, the shows have been rescheduled for July 28, July 29, and July 30, respectively. The band said that tickets purchased for the original shows would be honored for the new dates.

Johnny Depp cancelled his Hollywood Vampires concert due to an ankle fracture, issued an apology to his fans

The ankle injury reportedly took place during his press tour at the illustrious Cannes Film Festival and was exacerbated while he attempted to proceed with his planned shows.

As per TMZ, Johnny Depp initially sustained the ankle injury amidst the demanding nature of his press appearances at the Cannes Film Festival. As per reports, the actor, despite experiencing discomfort, chose to persevere and fulfill his commitments, which included rehearsals in London and performing two tribute shows.

According to TMZ, Johnny Depp went from two full days of press appearances in Cannes straight to London for rehearsals and then played two tribute shows in honor of his friend, the late Jeff Beck. His ankle was already bothering him at Cannes, and it got progressively worse.

Depp shared a statement about the cancellation of his concert on his Instagram story and issued an apology to his fans. The actor shared that the persistence of his ankle injury has necessitated a temporary pause in his scheduled shows. On Monday, Depp told his Instagram followers:

“My dear friends, I am sorry to say that I have fractured my ankle, which is a drag!! It began as a hairline break but somewhere between Cannes and the Royal Albert Hall, it got worse rather than better.”

He added,

“Several medical professionals have strongly suggested I avoid any and all activity for the moment and so am sadly unable to travel at this time.”

He concluded his statement by promising that they will bring an amazing show to their fans in Europe:

“To that end, the guys and I are very sorry to miss you in New Hampshire, Boston and New York but fear not, I promise we will bring an amazing show to all of you in Europe and bring our absolute best to the East Coast later this summer and make it up to those who have paid for those shows!!!”

The canceled shows had been set for May 30, May 31, and June 1 in Manchester, New Hampshire, Boston and Bethel, New York, respectively,

Fans from around the world sharing speedy recoveries for Johnny Depp

Fans of the actor have taken to social media to share their best wishes for Depp. They are disheartened but hopeful that he will make a swift recovery and return to the stage soon.

Sarah @__Sarah78 Wishing #JohnnyDepp a speedy recovery from his ankle fracture. Sending love and positive vibes his way Wishing #JohnnyDepp a speedy recovery from his ankle fracture. Sending love and positive vibes his way ❤️🙏

🌟🏴‍☠️ @GellertDepp Johnny wrecking his ankle and still continuing to perform on it is the most Johnny thing he’s done. Hoping he rests and recovers asap Johnny wrecking his ankle and still continuing to perform on it is the most Johnny thing he’s done. Hoping he rests and recovers asap 💘

🌸Stephanie Brown (hungry89)🌸 @Stephan76215148



#GetWellSoonJohnnyDepp 🏻 I only want to let Johnny Depp know that I, Stephanie Brown, am sorry for what had happened to him today, I wish him with all my heart a speedy recovery, and soon, he'll be rocking the stage, once more. I only want to let Johnny Depp know that I, Stephanie Brown, am sorry for what had happened to him today, I wish him with all my heart a speedy recovery, and soon, he'll be rocking the stage, once more. 💜#GetWellSoonJohnnyDepp 🙏🏻 https://t.co/8vBcDgC3FE

Alice Worlds @WorldsAlice wishing he recovery and healing soon 🫶 sending support hugs from finland @BowerxDepp Johnny Depp alwayswishing he recovery and healing soon 🫶 sending support hugs from finland @BowerxDepp Johnny Depp always ❤️ wishing he recovery and healing soon 🫶 sending support hugs from finland 🇫🇮 ❤️

Johnny Depp appeared at the Cannes Film Festival in France earlier this month to promote Jeanne du Barry, French actor-director Maïwenn's period film.

Poll : 0 votes