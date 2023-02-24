"They are entitled to be angry" - Chelsea boss Graham Potter sympathizes with 'frustrated' fans after recent run of results

Chelsea manager Graham Potter recently claimed that fans are bound to be angry after the team's 1-0 home defeat against Southampton. The Blues suffered a loss to the bottom-placed team in their latest Premier League clash on February 18.

Potter spoke to the media ahead of his team's clash against Tottenham Hotspur on February 26. He was asked about the overall angry reaction from fans on social media and also in the stands. Potter replied (via football.london):

"Supporters, rightly so, are upset because we lose at home to Southampton. Supporters care, when they are upset they make their frustrations known. There's nothing I can say that will make the supporters – if they are against us – with us. The solution is that we have to win football matches. Some understand the position."

He added:

"If you lose 1-0 at home to Southampton, who are bottom of the league, you expect fans to voice their criticism. Then it's how you analyse the situation, how you analyse this season, the factors that bring us to this point, and you have to consider those as well. Results haven't been good enough, 1-0 defeat to Southampton isn't good enough, they are entitled to be angry."

The Blues have had a dismal run of form recently. They have won none of their last five matches across competitions and have lost their last two. Chelsea have won only two out of their last 14 matches.

While the board has decided to stick with Potter and give him time to rebuild the team, fans are getting impatient. A quick turnaround in form is needed if Potter wants to get the fans back on his side.

Chelsea manager Graham Potter was asked why he needs time

Potter took charge of the Blues in September after Thomas Tuchel's surprise sacking. While the initial signs under him were encouraging, Chelsea have suffered a major dip in form in recent times.

With the result not in their favor, supporters of the club have grown impatient. The club hierarchy's standpoint, however, is that Potter needs time to implement his ideas on the team.

When asked why he needs time, the Englishman replied:

"It's really tough. My quote a few weeks ago is that it's the toughest job in football,, and there are reasons for that. Speaking to a few of the experienced guys, they said it was the worst pre-season they've had. Organisationly, the tour didn't work as well as they'd like. I wasn't there so I can't say."

Chelsea are currently 10th in the Premier League with 31 points on the board from 23 matches.

