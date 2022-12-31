5 press conferences that made headlines in 2022 

Press conferences in cricket are often seen as a great means to analyze the game. Journalists are able to gage the mindset of a player and his or her team by interacting with cricketers. At the same time, the players also get a chance to present their side of the story.

For the press, interactions with the players are a great way to generate stories for their respective organizations. However, 2022 has been a bit bizarre when it comes to press conferences. There have been quite a few instances wherein the press conference itself has become the source of the story.

The most recent media interaction addressed by Pakistan captain Babar Azam following the Karachi Test against New Zealand is in the news. Just as Babar was preparing to exit the press conference, a report yelled at him and said:

"Ye koi tareeka nahi hain, yaha sawaal ke lie aapko ishaare kar rahe hain (This is not the way, I'm making repeated gestures to ask you a question)."

کشف @kashafudduja_ babar made sure shoaib jutt realizes he's heard and ignored. babar made sure shoaib jutt realizes he's heard and ignored. https://t.co/uR9SU2M8Zh

Babar was not pleased by the interruption and gave the journalist a death stare. The media manager swiftly intervened and switched off the microphone, after which the Pakistan captain left.

2022 saw a number of press conferences grabbing the limelight for various reasons. In this feature, we look back at five such media interactions that made headlines.

#1 Saqlain Mushtaq’s ‘Kudrat ka nizam’ press conference

Fans were in splits after hearing Saqlain Mushtaq's comments. Pic: Twitter

Pakistan coach Saqlain Mushtaq was brutally trolled for his comments after the team’s loss in the third T20I against England in Karachi during the seven-match series.

While addressing the media after Pakistan’s 63-run hammering, Mushtaq was asked about his views on Pakistan’s loss. He downplayed the defeat, attributing it to “Kudrat ka Nizam” (law of nature). Saqlain’s bizarre defense of his team went as follows:

“Day and night, summer and winter, rains… they are all natural. Ye kudrat ka nizam hai. Just like that, sport is also the same. Win and loss will be there. We need to accept it, and we do.”

Thakur @hassam_sajjad Saqlain Mushtaq : Yeh To Qudrat ka Nizam ha, Haar Jeet, Koshish ha, Intent bhi ha dua karay Saqlain Mushtaq : Yeh To Qudrat ka Nizam ha, Haar Jeet, Koshish ha, Intent bhi ha dua karay https://t.co/iCyXf8TeA6

Pakistan fans were clearly not happy with the coach’s response and took to social media to take potshots at him. In no time, Saqlain’s "Kudrat ka nizam" statement became a viral meme.

#2 “Many had my number but only MS Dhoni called me” - Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli (left) and MS Dhoni. Pic: Getty Images

Towards the end of 2021, Virat Kohli, in a no-holds-barred press conference, lashed out at the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). He claimed to have been informed of his sacking as ODI captain just one-and-a-half hours before the selection meeting for the Test team for the tour of South Africa. The statement led to a massive controversy in Indian cricket.

Kohli once again grabbed the limelight when he addressed a press conference following India’s loss to Pakistan in the Asia Cup. The 34-year-old played a good knock of 60 in 44 balls.

At the presser, Kohli was asked about the tough times he went through after he quit the Test captaincy. Not holding back his emotions, the batter revealed that only MS Dhoni called him after he gave up Test leadership. He stated:

“When I left my test captaincy, only Dhoni called me, nobody else did, even though many had my number. There is a certain amount of respect and connection you have with someone and if it is genuine it shows.

"It also shows there is security in the relationship – if I want to suggest something to somebody, I will reach out to them personally and tell them what I think and what needs to be done, rather than publically going and speaking about it.”

The Asia Cup marked Kohli’s return to international cricket after a short break. He made an impressive comeback, smashing 276 runs in five matches at an average of 92 and a strike rate of 147.59.

#3 Babar Azam trolled for Saqlain-like comment

Babar Azam was trolled for saying winning and losing is the beauty of cricket.

Pakistan captain Babar was also trolled for making a Saqlain-like statement after his team’s loss to England in the deciding T20I of the seven-match series.

The series was tied at 3-3 and there was everything to play for in the decider at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. However, England hammered the hosts by 67 runs to clinch the series.

At a press conference following Pakistan’s insipid performance, Babar was asked to elaborate on the reasons behind the team’s defeat. He replied:

“Ye dekhiye ye khubsurti hai cricket ki, kabhi aap jeet te hain kabhi aap harte hai (This is the beauty of cricket, sometimes you win, sometimes you lose).”

Muavvaz @_FrontfootPull SAQLAIN BHAI U DID IT SAQLAIN BHAI U DID IT https://t.co/9UDZdbvgZU

Pakistan fans were definitely not impressed with Babar’s defense. They expressed their exasperation on social media. Many compared his statement to that of Saqlain’s "Kudrat ka nizam" comment after the hosts went down to England in the third T20I.

#4 "They send me when we get beaten badly" - Shaun Tait

Pakistan bowling coach Shaun Tait.

Pakistan simply could not stay away from controversies when it came to addressing post-match press conferences during the T20I series against England. It was bowling coach Shaun Tait’s turn to find himself in the line of fire after an eight-wicket loss in the sixth T20I.

The former Aussie, in a satirical tone, commented:

"So when we lose badly... they send me when we get beaten badly.”

Huzaifa khan @HuzaifaKhan021 Jab Qudrat me har likhi ho to Shaun Tait ko bhejdety he 🤣🤣🤣

Tait : they sent me when we loose badly Jab Qudrat me har likhi ho to Shaun Tait ko bhejdety he 🤣🤣🤣Tait : they sent me when we loose badly https://t.co/uvNe0m5QTh

Immediately after Tait made the controversial statement, there was an eerie silence. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) moderator went towards the former cricketer and briefly switched off the microphone, asking him, "Are you okay?". He then switched on the microphone to continue the press conference.

Phil Salt smashed an unbeaten 88 off 41 balls as England cruised to victory in a chase of 170, getting home in 14.3 overs.

#5 Pat Cummins opens up on Justin Langer’s exit

Justin Langer (left) and Pat Cummins. Pic: Getty Images

That all was not well between former Australian coach Justin Langer and the players was an open secret much before the former quit his role. Numerous news reports were making the rounds of cricketers not happy with Langer’s alleged high-handed style of coaching.

After claims that Langer quit due to a lack of support from players and the cricket board, Aussie skipper Pat Cummins was left with no option but to come out with the cricketers’ version of events.

At a much-awaited press conference, he detailed the reasons behind Langer stepping aside. Cummins explained:

“I think this group looking forward, a few things through the review process we really wanted and found important to get the best out of our players is I think the players benefit from a more collaborative approach.

“A big theme this summer was to be more calm, more composed. That’s been the feedback from the players, staff and Cricket Australia that that’s the direction we want to take the team. I think he tweaked his coaching style in the last six months and did a really good job, but we think now is the right time for a different direction. It’s a matter of opinion but we think it’s the right one.”

Former all-rounder Andrew McDonald was appointed Australian men's head coach following Langer’s resignation.

