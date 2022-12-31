5 most wholesome cricket moments of 2022

Like every other year, 2022 also saw a lot of action on the cricket field as well as off it. England’s ‘Bazball’ approach in Test cricket under the new captain-coach combination of Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum grabbed a lot of eyeballs.

They delivered the results as well, beating New Zealand and India (rescheduled Test) at home and hammering Pakistan 3-0 in Pakistan, thus creating history. England also lifted the T20 World Cup in Australia.

In another major multi-nation contest, Sri Lanka overcame a horror start to be crowned Asia Cup 2022 champions in what was a stunning turnaround. There were plenty of upsets in the T20 World Cup Down Under.

Namibia beat Sri Lanka by 55 runs in the tournament opener in Geelong. That set the tone for the event as Scotland went on to hammer West Indies. Ireland’s emotional celebrations with near and dear ones after getting the better of England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) were also heart-warming.

As another year draws to a close, we go into flashback mode and pick five of the most wholesome cricket moments of 2022.

#1 Virat Kohli’s epic knock against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup

Virat Kohli (right) celebrates India’s win over Pakistan in the T20 World Cup at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Pic: Getty Images

India may have faltered in yet another ICC event, but Virat Kohli’s spectacular innings of 82* off 53 against Pakistan at the MCG has been rated by many as the knock of the tournament.

An Indo-Pak match has always had a unique atmosphere, but scenes at the stadium in Melbourne were of a different level as Kohli led an exceptional fightback for India.

With the Men in Blue needing 48 off the last three overs, the game firmly seemed in Pakistan’s grasp. However, Kohli single-handedly turned the match on its head with some sensational big-hitting.

ICC @ICC



Raw vision: Behind the scenes of India’s sensational win



Goosebumps.



#T20WorldCup | #INDvPAK A packed MCG chanting for Virat Kohli 🏟Raw vision: Behind the scenes of India’s sensational winGoosebumps. A packed MCG chanting for Virat Kohli 🏟 Raw vision: Behind the scenes of India’s sensational win 📹 Goosebumps. #T20WorldCup | #INDvPAK https://t.co/MNjmOLKO7r

Team India eventually pulled off a win for the ages in one of the most thrilling cricket matches ever. The celebrations that followed will forever be etched in Indian cricket fans’ memories.

#2 England crowned T20 world champions

England celebrate after winning the T20 World Cup at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Pic: Getty Images

By defeating Pakistan by five wickets in a tense final at the MCG, England became only the second team after West Indies to win two Men’s T20 World Cups. It was an amazing comeback after they went down to Ireland in the Super 12 stage and their subsequent clash with Ashes rivals Australia was abandoned.

Sam Curran (3/12), Adil Rashid (2/22), and Chris Jordan (2/27) were brilliant with the ball, never allowing Pakistan to get any momentum into their innings. Pakistan’s bowlers came out hard at England despite defending a small total of 137.

At 45/3, Babar Azam and Co. had hopes of pulling off yet another improbable feat. But that man, Ben Stokes (52*), once again stood like a wall to help England win yet another World Cup final.

#3 Bangladesh’s historic Test win over New Zealand

Mominul Haque and Mushfiqur Rahim celebrate an unforgettable day in Bangladesh’s cricket history -winning an international match in New Zealand for the first time. Pic: Getty Images

Despite being given Test status in 2000, Bangladesh have not grown a lot in stature in the red-ball format. However, 2022 saw them create history, registering their maiden international win in New Zealand during the first Test at Mount Maunganui at the start of the year.

New Zealand, who were without Kane Williamson, batted first. Despite a century from Devon Conway (122), the hosts were held to 328. Bangladesh were excellent in their response. Although none of their batters registered three figures, there were four half-centuries and a number of other handy contributions as the visitors put up 458.

Ebadot Hossain then came up with the finest Test spell of his career so far. His figures of 6/46 saw New Zealand being shot out for 169. Chasing 40 for victory to create history, Bangladesh won the Test by eight wickets, setting off wild celebrations in their camp.

#4 Rehan Ahmed becomes youngest Test debutant to claim a five-fer

Rehan Ahmed of England walks off, after becoming the youngest debutant in men's Test history to take a five-fer. Pic: Getty Images

Young leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed created history on his Test debut in Karachi earlier this month when he became the youngest player from England to play a Test. The 18-year-old broke another record in the same Test, becoming the youngest debutant to claim a five-wicket haul in men’s Tests.

Ahmed registered figures of 5 for 48 in 14.5 overs in the second innings of the third Test against Pakistan. In what was a proud moment for the Ahmed family, the cricketer’s father was present at the stadium to witness his son’s historic feat and shed tears of joy.

The young leggie’s brilliance saw Pakistan being bowled out for 216 in their second innings, paving the way for England’s historic 3-0 triumph - the first-ever instance of Pakistan being whitewashed in a Test series at home.

#5 David Warner slams 200 in his 100th Test!

David Warner celebrates his double ton at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Pic: Getty Images

The build-up to David Warner’s 100th Test wasn’t ideal. Questions were being asked about his place in the team. He had registered a highest score of 48 in his previous six Test innings heading into his landmark match. In the first Test against South Africa in Brisbane, he was dismissed for 0 and three.

Off the field as well, he was in the news after withdrawing his appeal against his captaincy ban, while lashing out at the review panel set up for the same in a scathing social media post. Warner, not for the first time in his career, shut out all the noise and played a typically aggressive knock at the MCG in the Boxing Day Test.

After South Africa were bowled out for 189 in their first innings, Warner single-handedly outscored the Proteas. He was in his element and looked committed to making an impact. The 36-year-old needed only 255 balls to complete a memorable 200, making him only the second player in Test history to achieve the feat in his 100th Test after England's Joe Root.

cricket.com.au @cricketcomau



But his



#AUSvSA | @Toyota_Aus A double century for David Warner!But his #OhWhatAFeeling jump comes at a cost! A double century for David Warner! But his #OhWhatAFeeling jump comes at a cost! 😬#AUSvSA | @Toyota_Aus https://t.co/RqJLcQpWHa

His trademark leaping celebration forced him to retire hurt, as he was already battling cramps. Warner’s emotionally-charged reaction, though, proved what the special knock meant to him.

Not a bad way to end the year for someone whose spot was under the scanner!

Also Read: 3 biggest upsets in international cricket in 2022

Poll : 0 votes