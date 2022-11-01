Create
Afghanistan
0/0 (0)
Current Run Rate: 0
AFG won the toss and elected to bat
 
The sky is sunny with the rain choosing to stay away from the Gabba in Brisbane right now, as the players line-up for the national anthems.
Teams:

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Pramod Madushan, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha

Afghanistan (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Usman Ghani, Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi
Mohammad Nabi, Afghanistan captain: It is a used pitch, and we will try to put runs on the board first up. The team is fit and fine, just that Zazai is missing, but otherwise, we are ready to go. Mujeeb knows this ground well, so we are banking on his experience for sure. It has been hard to miss out on matches due to rain, but this should go well.

Dasun Shanaka, Sri Lanka captain: We would have batted first too. We have one chance, Pramod Madushan comes in today for Chamika Karunaratne. Fielding has indeed been disappointing for us, but now is the time to change that. No doubt that it is all about winning these two remaining games and giving ourselves the chance to making the semis. 
Toss: Afghanistan have won the toss and have opted to bat first
Pitch report by Nasser Hussain and Samuel Badree: This pitch was dry yesterday as you saw that Lorcan Tucker was smashing all around the park but now, the rain has held up this track nicely and the spinners, if they pitch in the dark areas, they will get some reward. It's looking like a typical Gabba wicket now because of early morning rain - the pacers will enjoy the carry, the batters will enjoy the pace and bounce, while the spinners if they pitch in the dark areas, they get some assistance too
Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the World Cup T20 group 1 match between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka. This is Pragadeesh alongside Bidipto and both of us are ready to take you through everything that unfolds in this contest. As we wait for the toss and team news, have a look at the preview below to get to know how these two teams have fared so far
'Rain rain go away, come again another day. Afghanistan wants to play, rain rain go away!'

The Afghanistan cricket team or its fans couldn't possibly be faulted for humming these lines while they watched the heavens open up last week. With their T20 World Cup fixtures against New Zealand and Ireland being rained out, their campaign now hangs by a proverbial thread without even having a fair amount of time in the middle to take matters into their own hands.

So much so, that their tournament opener against England seems a long time ago. As does their 10-wicket drubbing of Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup, not just because the Islanders pulled one back later in the tournament and tasted glory altogether, but also because the Lankans, despite blowing hot and cold, have at least been on the park on a regular basis.

Hence, there is a case of a lot of ring-rust seeping into the ranks of the Afghans, who need a host of things to go their way. First and foremost, they need to win their remaining two games. They also need New Zealand to beat England and Ireland, and England to do the same on Sri Lanka, leaving Mohammad Nabi and Co. as the only team in Group 1 with six points. None of these are improbable, but alas, there is the threat of rain looming over their next fixture as well.

You'd think then that they need a bit of fortune to go their way first up, before they turn up and deliver a performance of note. The senior statesmen, vis-à-vis Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Najibullah Zadran must inevitably turn in crucial contributions. A lot will also hinge on their game-changers in Fazalhaq Farooqi and Rahmanullah Gurbaz, with the latter under more pressure now thanks to Hazratullah Zazai being ruled out of the T20 World Cup due to injury.

As for Sri Lanka, they will be ruing a missed opportunity against the Blackcaps at the SCG on Saturday. Having pinned the New Zealand top-order to the mat, they returned an ordinary display with the ball. That, coupled with multiple lapses on the field, were enough for Glenn Phillips to capitalize upon and dish out a hammering. Their batters then never showed up with Trent Boult and his colleagues sending them into hiding.

Wanindu Hasaranga made a good comeback after the pasting he received at the hands of Australia while Kasun Rajitha, playing his first game of the tournament, extracted bounce and also got the ball to swing. Lahiru Kumara has bowled with fire, Maheesh Theekshana has been efficient as ever and despite being ravaged by injuries, the bowling unit has done enough to stay relevant.

Consistency with the bat, however, has been very hard to come by. Pathum Nissanka's tempo has come with a lot of question marks, as has the batting spot of Bhanuka Rajapaksa. Given the southpaw's prowess against pace bowling, a case can be made to shore him higher up the order rather than leaving him to scrap around after a collapse. Charith Asalanka has looked good himself, even as a big score has deserted him. Against the spin barrage of the Afghans though, you'd think he'll have a big say in the outcome, as will Kusal Mendis, who has endured two low scores after a flying start to his campaign.

Clearly, this contest sits on an even keel given that there hasn't been much to choose between them in recent times when they've locked horns. Afghanistan's lack of regular game time could hamper them, but should the rain relent, the prospect of walking onto the park and playing their favorite sport in itself should add a spring to their step.

It is last-chance salon for both these teams and there is no way back for the loser of this contest. The competition has truly reached that stage where neither team can make a mess. That, in itself, acts as a slippery banana skin, but sets us up for a possibly cracking duel between the two Asian outfits!