Stadium
The Gabba, Brisbane
Pitch
Batting friendly pitch with some help available for pacers.
Playing XI
Lineups out
Experts are creating their teams, watch this space
Players stats in series
Stats as per Playing 11
1
Kusal Mendis(47 T20I-1016 runs) is one of the finest batters in tournaments providing good openings for his teams making him a clear wicket-keeper pick and captain choice for today's fixture.
2
Rashid Khan(72 matches-119 wickets),the skillful spinner finished with figures of 1/17 in 4 overs in last game.He is a great assest to his team particularly in short format.
3
D Shanaka(80 T20I-1201 runs-21 wickets) has not been in his routine of scoring runs and scalping wickets.He has been enduring a bad form with 75 runs while taking only a solitary wicket in 5 games.
4
Both team have strong all-rounders like D de Silva and M Nabi who can win games for their teams not only with bat but also with ball,providing great balance for their teams.
5
Hot Picks :K Mendis,W Hasaranga,D de Silva
Risky Picks:M Theekshana,B Rajapaksa,C Asalanka
Stay away :A Zazai
Grand League Captaincy Picks:C Asalanka,R Khan,I Zadran
Team Form
(Last 5 Matches)