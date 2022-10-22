Be the first one to comment on this story
Bat & Wk
Bat
All
All
Bowl
Bowl
Bat
Bat
Arunachal Pradesh
Maharashtra
Your input will be completely confidential and used in accordance with our privacy policy
Bat & Wk
Bat
All
All
Bowl
Bowl
Bat
Bat
MAH . BAT
283 Runs
5 Matches
ARP . BAT
92 Runs
6 Matches
MAH . ALL
83 Runs
6 Matches
MAH . BOWL
68 Runs
6 Matches
MAH . BAT
59 Runs
5 Matches
MAH . BAT
152.97
5 Matches
MAH . BOWL
117.24
6 Matches
MAH . BOWL
117.14
5 Matches
MAH . ALL
116.90
6 Matches
MAH . BAT
113.46
5 Matches
MAH . BOWL
7 Wkts
6 Matches
MAH . ALL
4 Wkts
6 Matches
3.Techi Neri
ARP . BAT
3 Wkts
6 Matches
MAH . BOWL
2 Wkts
5 Matches
5.Chetan Anand
ARP . BAT
1 Wkt
3 Matches
MAH . BOWL
6.17
3 Matches
MAH . BOWL
6.60
6 Matches
MAH . BOWL
7.00
5 Matches
MAH . ALL
7.45
6 Matches
5.Chetan Anand
ARP . BAT
8.34
3 Matches
L
L
L
L
L
L
W
W
W
L
L
L
L
L
L
L
W
W
W
L
The scorecard will be updated as soon as the match begins.
162/5 (20)
b A Sahani
c A Sahani b Nabam Tempol
c & b Chetan Anand
c T Neri b Tollum Makcha
c T Doria b Tollum Makcha
Not out
Not out
(20 Ov, RR: 6.7)
b A Sahani
c A Sahani b Nabam Tempol
c & b Chetan Anand
c T Doria b Tollum Makcha
c T Neri b Tollum Makcha
0/0 ()
( Ov, RR: 0)
Bat & Wk
Bat
All
All
Bowl
Bowl
Bat
Bat