Arunachal Pradesh won the toss & elected to field
Total Score

0/0 ()

Batter
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Extras
0
(b 0, lb 0, nb 0, w 0)
TOTAL

( Ov, RR: 0)

0/0
0
0
Bowlers
Name
OV
M
R
W
ECO
EXT
Playing XI
ARP vs MAH
Suraj Tayam

Bat & Wk

Techi Doria

Bat

Mohit Panwar

Bat

Kamsha Yangfo

Bat

Techi Neri

All

Akhilesh Sahani

All

Chetan Anand

All

Neelam Obi

Bowl

Nabam Tempol

Bowl

Nabam Hachang

Bowl

Tollum Makcha

Bowl

Bench
Rohan Sharma

 

Tanmay Gupta

 

Meet Desai

 

Yab Niya

 

Techi Sonam

 

Myendung Singpho

 

Naushad Shaikh

 

Ashay Palkar

 

Rajvardhan Hangargekar

 

Siddhesh Veer

 

Yash Kshirsagar

 

Kaushal Tambe

 

Ramakrishna Ghosh

 

COMMENTARY NOT AVAILABLE

The commentary is not available for this match. Please check the scorecard for latest updates.