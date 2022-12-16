Be the first one to comment on this story
Balochistan
Central Punjab (Pakistan)
1.Bismillah Khan
BAL
. BAT
154
Runs
3 Matches
2.Ali Waqas
137
Runs
3.Hussain Talat
BAL
. ALL
117
Runs
4.Amad Butt
108
Runs
5.Tayyab Tahir
CPNJB
. BAT
96
Runs
1 Match
1.Aamer Yamin
CPNJB
. ALL
220.00
2.Saif Badar
147.37
3.Amad Butt
136.71
4.Qasim Akram
134.00
5.Junaid Ali
CPNJB
. WK
109.09
1.Amad Butt
6
Wkts
2.Khurram Shehzad
BAL
. BOWL
4
Wkts
2 Matches
3.Kashif Bhatti
3
Wkts
4.Usama Mir
CPNJB
. BOWL
5.Yasir Shah
2
Wkts
1.Muhammad Faizan
3.00
2.Waqas Maqsood
3.29
3.Zafar Gohar
3.80
4.00
5.Kashif Bhatti
4.60
L
W
