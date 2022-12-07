Create
Info
Fantasy
Live
Scorecard
Trending
Bangladesh
13/1 (3.1)
Current Run Rate: 4.11
BAN won the toss and elected to bat
Batters
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Nazmul Hossain Shanto *
0
2
0
0
0
Liton Das
2
8
0
0
25
P'SHIP
2 (8)
Bowlers
O
M
R
W
ECO
Mohammed Siraj *
1.1
0
10
1
8.6
 
3.1 Mohammed Siraj to Najmul Hossain Shanto, another beauty to the left-hander. Looks even better against a southpaw. On a good-length angling across the left-hander. Scrambled seam delivery moving after it oasses the batsman. 
The new ball is doing bits for the Indian seamers. They have already managed to get rid of Anamul and another wicket here would do a world of good to the visitors.
3
overs
13 /1 score
0
2
0
0
0
0
runs
cricket bat icon Liton Das *
2 (8)
cricket bat icon Nazmul Hossain Shanto
0 (1)
cricket ball icon Deepak Chahar
0 /3
2.6 Deepak Chahar to Litton Das, fuller on middle-stump. Defended solidly off the front foot by Litton Das. 
2.5 Deepak Chahar to Litton Das, back of a length delivery which comes back into the right-hander. Litton Das gets behind that and blocks it right under his eyes. 
2.4 Deepak Chahar to Litton Das, good-length away swinger a shade outside off. Left alone by Litton Das. 
2.3 Deepak Chahar to Litton Das, on a fuller-length a shade outside off. Litton goes for an expansive drive and plays that away down towards backward point from the outside half of the bat. 
Litton opens his account in style. Tries to break the shackles but doesn't really find the fence.
2.2 Deepak Chahar to Litton Das, Litton comes down the track and slices this uppishly down towards the deep point region and has enough time to return for a brace. Stepping down the track to smother the swing. Was a bit risky shot but gets away with it. 
2.1 Deepak Chahar to Litton Das, Deepak Chahar is so consistent with his lines. On a good-length a shade outside off angling away. Litton puts his bat behind the pads and lets it go. 
Outstanding comeback from Siraj. After conceding ten runs in the first three balls, he bounces back sharply, creates a chance which went down then eventually traps Anamul plumb in front.
2
overs
11 /1 score
4
4
2
0
W
0
runs
cricket bat icon Liton Das
0 (2)
cricket bat icon Nazmul Hossain Shanto *
0 (1)
cricket ball icon Mohammed Siraj
1 /10
1.6 Mohammed Siraj to Najmul Hossain Shanto, back of a length delivery a shade outside off to end the over. Shouldered arms by the new man Shanto. 
Najmul Hossain Shanto, LHB, comes to the crease
That's as plumb as it gets. Excellent delivery from Siraj, almost an unplayable delivery right there.
1.5 Mohammed Siraj to Anamul Haque, WICKET! Anamul Haque has to depart. However the review has been taken but that looked stone dead to be honest. A good-length delivery around the off-stump channel which nips back sharply and strikes Anamul Haque on the back pad. The only question would be the impact. Three reds on ball-tracking and Anamul has to take the long walk back to the pavilion. What a great comeback from Mohammed Siraj.

Anamul Haque lbw b Mohammed Siraj 11 (9b, 2x4, 0x6)
Rohit Sharma has hurt his finger here. The ball landed on the middle finger of his right hand and the blood stains were visible. Hope, it's not serious.
1.4 Mohammed Siraj to Anamul Haque, great delivery by Siraj but it drops just short of Rohit Sharma at slip. That actually carried and Rohit has hurt his fingers in the process. Might have split his webbing there. Back of a length delivery around off with a bit of extra bounce. Anamul Haque tries to fend off and ends up getting an outside edge. 
1.3 Mohammed Siraj to Anamul Haque, Siraj struggling with his line at the moment. On a length around middle and leg, worked away towards the mid-on region for a couple. 
Anamul welcomes Siraj with back-to-back boundaries! Siraj needs to fix his length here.