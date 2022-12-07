Stadium
Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka, Dhaka
Shakib al Hasan should be the number one pick for the fantasy team. He scalped 5 wickets and scored 29 runs in the opening match of Ind vs Ban ODI. He can be game changer.
KL Rahul can act like a supportive batsman. He has scored good runs while playing in middle order. Last match he scored 73 runs in the crucial time.
One cannot forget Virat Kohli's ongoing form. He has scored good amount of runs in the ODI format. He can be the game changer for India anytime.
Bowlers like Ebadot Hossain and Mohammad Siraj both have performed very well in the first ODI match. Ebadot picked 4 wickets while Siraj picked 3 wickets.
Hot Picks: Shakib Al Hasan, Shikhar Dhawan
Safe Picks: KL Rahul, Ebadot Hossain, Mohammad Siraj
Stay Aways: Afif Hossain
Grand League Picks: Shakib Al Hasan, Virat Kohli
