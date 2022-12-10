Create
BAN won the toss and elected to field
 
Right then, it's time for live action. It's a new opening combination for India with two left-handers, Shikhar Dhawan and Ishan Kishan striding out in the middle. Mustafizur Rahman takes the new ball. A couple of slips in place for Dhawan. Off we go!
Axar Patel: (Focused on the process despite the losses?) Even we are looking at the process and not the results. We are only looking at our plans and going according to them. There will be the odd moment or two where things won't work out. Like in the last game, we lost too many wickets. The way our fast-bowlers have started upfront and picked up wickets, it helps us (spinners) a lot. Washi and now Kuldeep Yadav also coming in, we're working hard in the nets. There won't be too much of a difference (in shifting between Dhaka and Chattogram). I played in Australia and then had a bit of an injury. So you need to get into that rhythm having not played games and be ready mentally. It's about the line and length and adjusting that. In these wickets you will get more purchase as a bowler so you need to adjust your pace accordingly as well.
Okay then! Two changes for both sides as Litton Das wins another toss. Easy job this captaincy, eh? The highly exciting Yasir Ali comes in for Najmul Hossain Shanto while their irresistible bowling unit wears an even more potent look thanks to the return of Taskin Ahmed from injury.

India have made changes along expected lines with Ishan Kishan and Kuldeep Yadav replacing the injured duo of Rohit Sharma and Deepak Chahar.
KL Rahul (India Captain): Injuries are not great, we've had a few of them in our team. That does give others a chance in the team. Two changes. Rohit and Deepak are injured. Ishan and Kuldeep Yadav are in. We've always had the quality as a team and right now it's about us getting better as individuals. There is a World Cup in ten months' time, so that's where our mind is. We haven't played One Day cricket in a long time. So, it is a good opportunity to challenge ourselves. We enjoy the pressure and we always play our cricket that way. It'll be important for us to assess the conditions and put some pressure back on them. We've always found a way to get back and put in great performances and that's another challenge for us.
Lineups:

India XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (c & wk), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik

Bangladesh XI: Litton Das (c), Anamul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Yasir Ali, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Ebadot Hossain
Litton Das (Bangladesh Captain): We would like to ball first. Looks like there's a bit of grass on the wicket. Two changes. Taskin comes in for Nasum. Shanto also comes misses out. We want to play our normal game, doesn't matter how the wicket is.
Toss:

Bangladesh have won the toss (again) and elect to field first.
STAT ALERT: This is effectively India's first ODI at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium. They were supposed to play one back in 2007, but the game was rained out as the broadcasters display in a snippet.
Pitch Report:

Warm conditions in Chattogram. The Indian batters weren't given the luxury of width in the last game although the Bangladesh batters weren't tested to the same extent. It's a lot different to Mirpur - it has a nice green cover which can be misleading for the bowlers. It is a hard surface but it will become better only as the day progresses, says Anjum Chopra. She reckons that the spinners will have assistance to work with and the batters will have to be watchful at the start.
Washington Sundar: I should first thank my dad. He made me do both batting and bowling from my childhood. He didn't want me to stand idle in a net session. You're always in the game. You have the chance to contribute a lot to the team's success and more importantly win games for the team. So it's always exciting for me to be an all-rounder. (Aspirations to be a top-order batter?) Definitely I would love that. I want to be a cricketer who fits into every department in the game, be it top-order, middle-order or finisher, whatever the team requires. That way I will be able to win a lot of games for the team. I always want to be a team man. Bangladesh is a real quality side. They've got all the experience to do well. It's always great to play Bangladesh. They've got a lot of quality in playing spin and have a quality bowling attack as well.
Rightio! India have issues to ponder over and there are no two ways about it. They will be forced into a couple of changes as well today with Rohit Sharma and Deepak Chahar out of contention due to injury. The former almost pulled off a Houdini act coming in at number 9 in the second one-dayer and while he and the team fell agonizingly short, it was a heroic effort nevertheless. KL Rahul will lead India today while Kuldeep Yadav has been added to the squad. Expect the latter to slot in at the expense of Chahar while it's possible that Ishan Kishan takes the spot vacated by Rohit.

As for Bangladesh, they are flying high alright. Having said that, they would want some of their senior statesmen to step up with the bat, given that Mehidy Hasan Miraz - and Mahmudullah in the last game - have done their bidding thus far. Runs for Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim and skipper Litton Das will be high up the priority list today, while they would hope that their bowling unit continues to deliver as well as they have. When you fancy the absence of regular skipper Tamim Iqbal and ace fast-bowler Taskin Ahmed so far, it makes their performances this series all the more remarkable, further reiterating just why they are a superlative 50-over outfit!
A Banglawash! That is the word that ought to be doing the rounds now as Bangladesh eye a historic whitewash against India with the caravan moving to Chattogram. India averted it back in 2015 but can they do it again? Good morning and a Super Saturday to you all as we gear up to the final ODI of this series at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium. I am Sooryanarayanan Sesha and alongside my partner-in-crime Pratyush Rohra, will call the action as it unfolds in the first half of this contest. Read away at the preview below folks!👇