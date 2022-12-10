Stadium
Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka, Dhaka
Pitch
Batting friendly pitch with some help available for pacers
Playing XI
Lineups out
Players stats in series
Stats as per Playing 11
1
Shakib Al Hasan has performed very well in the series. His contribution in the bowling attack has been phenomenal. He has picked 7 wickets in 2 inns.
2
Mehidy Hasan Miraz turned out to be a valuable asset for Bangladesh. He has shown colors of a game changer. He has scored 138 runs in 2 inns.
3
Shreyas Iyer has a good form in the ODI's. He is consistent with his performance and so is reflected in the series as well. He has scored 106 runs in 2 inns.
4
Washington Sundar is India's leading wicket taker in this series. He has picked 5 wickets in 2 inns. He has shown some great performances in batting as well.
5
Hot Picks: Shakib Al Hasan, Shreyas Iyer
Safe Picks: KL Rahul, Mehidy Hasan Miraz
Stay Aways: Mushfiqur Rahim
Grand League Picks: Shakib Al Hasan, Washington Sundar
Team Form
(Last 5 Matches)