Create
Info
Fantasy
Live
Scorecard
Trending
Squad
BRD vs HIM
Bhargav Bhatt
Vishnu Solanki
Lukman Meriwala
Babashafi Pathan
Mitesh Patel
Ninad Rathva
Pratyush Kumar
Soyeb Sopariya
Shashwat Rawat
Abhimanyusingh Rajput
Jyotsnil Singh
Akshay More
Mahesh Pithiya
Priyanshu Suresh Bhai Moliya
Kinit Pankaj Bhai Patel
Vishant More
Dhruv Patel
Rishi Dhawan
Mayank Dagar
Prashant Chopra
Raghav Dhawan
Nikhil Gangta
Sumeet Verma
Kanwar Abhinay
Gurvinder Singh
Ekant Sen
Vinay Galetiya
Ankit Kalsi
Pankaj Jaiswal
Amit Kumar
Sidharth Sharma
Shubham Arora
Akash Vashist
Praveen Thakur
Vaibhav Arora
Match Details
Match
Elite, Group A
Ranji Trophy 2022
Points Table
Schedule
Date & Time
03 Jan, 05:30 AM IST
Venue
TBA, TBA
Related Articles
Overview
Team Stats
Toss yet to take place
Playing XI To be announced
Expert team suggestions
Experts are creating their teams, watch this space
Players stats in series Stats will be updated (After Toss)
Most Runs
Best Strike Rate
Most Wickets
Best Eco Rate

1.Prashant Chopra

HIM . BAT

361 Runs

3 Matches

2.Priyanshu Suresh Bhai Moliya

BRD .

308 Runs

3 Matches

3.Jyotsnil Singh

BRD . BAT

297 Runs

3 Matches

4.Shashwat Rawat

BRD . BAT

234 Runs

3 Matches

5.Raghav Dhawan

HIM . BAT

233 Runs

3 Matches

Team Form (Last 5 Matches)
Baroda

W

D

D

L

D

Himachal Pradesh

L

D

W

L

W

Scorecard yet to be updated

The scorecard will be updated as soon as the match begins.

Baroda
Himachal Pradesh
Match starts in
Starts 3 Jan 2023, 05:30 AM IST
 
COMMENTARY YET TO BEGIN

Our commentators are warming up. They will start the commentary soon.