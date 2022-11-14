Create
Info
Fantasy
Live
Scorecard
Trending
Bengal won the toss & elected to bat
Total Score

46/2 (11)

Batter
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Sudip Kumar Gharami
23
33
3
0
69

Not out

Abhimanyu Easwaran
2
11
0
0
18

b MD Ingale

Anustup Majumdar
15
21
2
0
71

c Saurabh Nawale b RS Hangargekar

Manoj Tiwary
1
1
0
0
100

Not out

Extras
5
(b 0, lb 2, nb 0, w 3)
TOTAL

(11 Ov, RR: 2)

46/2
5
0
Did not bat
Pradipta Pramanik , Ritwik Roy Chowdhury , Writtick Chatterjee , Agniv Pan , Mukesh Kumar , Shahbaz Ahmed , Geet Puri
Bowlers
Name
OV
M
R
W
ECO
EXT
Mukesh Choudhary
4
1
11
0
2.8
0
Manoj Ingale
5
0
25
1
5
0
Satyajeet Bachhav
1
0
7
0
7
0
Rajvardhan Hangargekar
1
0
1
1
1
0
Fall of Wickets
Batter
Score
Over
Abhimanyu Easwaran

b MD Ingale

1-7
3.4
Anustup Majumdar

c Saurabh Nawale b RS Hangargekar

2-45
10.3
Playing XI
BENG vs MAH
Bench
Abhishek Das

 

Sayan Mondal

 

Karan Lal

 

Akash Deep

 

Shreyan Chakraborty

 

Sujit Kumar Yadav

 

Abishek Porel

 

Ravi Kumar

 

Akash Ghatak

 

Nikit Dhumal

 

Pavan Shah

 

Taranjitsingh Dhillon

 

Vicky Ostwal

 

Kaushal Tambe

 

Bengal
46/2 (11)
Current Run Rate: 2
BENG won the toss and elected to bat
 
COMMENTARY NOT AVAILABLE

The commentary is not available for this match. Please check the scorecard for latest updates.