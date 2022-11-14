Be the first one to comment on this story
Bat & Wk
Bat
All
Bowl
Bengal
Maharashtra
1.Rahul Tripathi
MAH
. BAT
75
Runs
1 Match
2.Manoj Tiwary
BENG
. BAT
47
Runs
2 Matches
3.Ritwik Roy Chowdhury
29
Runs
4.Agniv Pan
BENG
. WK
5.Ruturaj Gaikwad
15
Runs
1.Mukesh Kumar
BENG
. BOWL
125.00
2.Ritwik Roy Chowdhury
120.83
3.Ruturaj Gaikwad
107.14
4.Rahul Tripathi
93.75
1 Match
5.Agniv Pan
93.55
1.Pradipta Pramanik
4
Wkts
2.Mukesh Kumar
3.Geet Puri
3
Wkts
4.Shamshuzama Kazi
MAH
. BOWL
2
Wkts
5.Shahbaz Ahmed
BENG
. ALL
1
Wkt
2.21
2.Pradipta Pramanik
2.31
3.Shamshuzama Kazi
2.60
4.Satyajeet Bachhav
3.10
4.14
W
L
46/2 (11)
Not out
b MD Ingale
c Saurabh Nawale b RS Hangargekar
(11 Ov, RR: 2)
