Yet to be announced
Match Details
Match
Match 6
ACC Women's T20 Championship 2022
Points Table
Schedule
Date & Time
18 Jun, 08:30 AM IST
Venue
UKM-YSD Cricket Oval, Bangi, Bangi
Poll: Which team will win?

Bhutan Women

Hong Kong Women

Before toss Tip 1 Tip 1
wicket-keeper icon Wicket-Keeper
Player Image S Shahzad-II
Player Image P Seldon
cricket bat icon Batters
Player Image N Miles
Player Image H Choden
Player Image S Wangmo
cricket ball icon Bowlers
Player Image Kary Chan
Player Image S Paldon
Player Image A Gurung
cricket all rounder icon All Rounders
Player Image M Hill
captain icon
Player Image T Zangmo
Player Image D Wangmo
cricket captain icon Captain
Player Image M Hill
captain icon
cricket vice-captain icon Vice Captain
Player Image S Paldon
Before toss Tip 2 Tip 2
wicket-keeper icon Wicket-Keeper
Player Image Y Daswani
Player Image P Seldon
cricket bat icon Batters
Player Image N Miles
Player Image H Choden
Player Image S Wangmo
cricket ball icon Bowlers
Player Image Kary Chan
Player Image S Paldon
Player Image A Gurung
cricket all rounder icon All Rounders
Player Image M Hill
Player Image T Zangmo
captain icon
Player Image D Wangmo
cricket captain icon Captain
Player Image T Zangmo
captain icon
cricket vice-captain icon Vice Captain
Player Image M Hill
Avg Scores on this pitch

1st Innings

94/9

2nd Innings

44/10

Scorecard yet to be updated

The scorecard will be updated as soon as the match begins.

Bhutan Women
Hong Kong Women
Match starts in
Starts 18 Jun 2022, 08:30 AM IST
 
COMMENTARY YET TO BEGIN

Our commentators are warming up. They will start the commentary soon.