Chhattisgarh
Tamil Nadu
1.Sai Sudharsan
TN
. BAT
122
Runs
2 Matches
2.Narayan Jagadeesan
TN
. WK
119
Runs
3.Harpreet Singh
CHT
. BAT
116
Runs
4.Akhil Herwadkar
95
Runs
5.Baba Aparajith
TN
. ALL
35
Runs
1.Ajay Mandal
CHT
. BOWL
200.00
2.Sanjay Yadav
133.33
3.Akhil Herwadkar
109.20
4.Sai Sudharsan
107.96
5.Narayan Jagadeesan
100.85
5
Wkts
2 Matches
2.Ragupathy Silambarasan
TN
. BOWL
3
Wkts
3.Sourabh Majumdar
2
Wkts
4.Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore
5.Sanjay Yadav
1.Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore
2.70
2.Mayank Yadav
3.30
3.Sandeep Warrier
4.10
4.Sourabh Majumdar
4.20
5.R Sonu Yadav
4.56
L
W
The scorecard will be updated as soon as the match begins.
57/0 (7)
Not out
(7 Ov, RR: 8.14)
The commentary is not available for this match. Please check the scorecard for latest updates.
