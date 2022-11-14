Create
Chhattisgarh won the toss & elected to field
Total Score

57/0 (7)

Batter
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Sai Sudharsan  *
38
24
6
0
158

Not out

Narayan Jagadeesan
18
17
3
0
105

Not out

Extras
1
(b 0, lb 0, nb 0, w 1)
TOTAL

(7 Ov, RR: 8.14)

57/0
9
0
Did not bat
Baba Aparajith , Baba Indrajith , Sandeep Warrier , Shahrukh Khan , Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore , R Sonu Yadav , Sanjay Yadav , Ragupathy Silambarasan , Jagatheesan Kousik
Bowlers
Name
OV
M
R
W
ECO
EXT
Ravi Kiran
3
0
26
0
8.7
0
Sourabh Majumdar
2
0
12
0
6
0
Mayank Yadav
2
0
19
0
9.5
0
Playing XI
CHT vs TN
Akhil Herwadkar

Bat

Anuj Tiwary

Bat

Harpreet Singh

Bat

Amandeep Khare

Bat

Ashutosh Singh

All

Manoj Singh

Bat & Wk

Ajay Mandal

Bowl

Mayank Yadav

Bat

Sumit Ruikar

Bowl

Ravi Kiran

Bowl

Sourabh Majumdar

Bat

Bench
Shubham Agarwal

 

Sanidhya Hurkat

 

Pankaj Kumar Rao

 

Shahnawaz Hussain

 

Shashank Singh

 

Aayush Thakur

 

Prateek Yadav

 

