Afghanistan
15/1 (3.4)
Current Run Rate: 4.09
ENG won the toss and elected to field
Batters
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Hazratullah Zazai *
1
8
0
0
12
Ibrahim Zadran
4
5
1
0
80
P'SHIP
4 (9)
Bowlers
O
M
R
W
ECO
Chris Woakes *
1.4
0
9
0
5.4
 
3.4 Chris Woakes to Hazratullah Zazai, length delivery with pace this time, Zazai gets rushed as he taps it straight to the point fielder for another dot.
3.3 Chris Woakes to Hazratullah Zazai, pace off again, back of a length on the leg-stump, follows the batter as Zazai backs away to access the off-side but gets cramped as he punched it to covers.
3.2 Chris Woakes to Hazratullah Zazai, back of a length on the leg-stump line, Zazai is struggling to rotate the strike, misses the flick as that thuds on the thigh.
3.1 Chris Woakes to Hazratullah Zazai, OH! Brilliant change of pace from Woakes to deceive Zazai, angles it across the left-hander slightly as he gets behind to turn it into the on-side but gets beaten.
Mark Wood is an integral part of this England bowling unit in more ways than one. Not one does he add a character to the side, but he also offers what no other England bowler offers - serious pace. The team will hope he can maintain his fitness for this tournament.
3
overs
15 /1 score
W
0
0
4
0
0
runs
cricket bat icon Hazratullah Zazai
1 (4)
cricket bat icon Ibrahim Zadran *
4 (5)
cricket ball icon Mark Wood
1 /4
2.6 Mark Wood to Ibrahim Zadran, back of a length delivery, tailed back into Ibrahim at 152 clicks this time, he gets behind to play but that skews off the inside edge and rolls to square-leg.
146kmph, 154kmph, 144kmph. The speed gun recordings of Mark Wood's first three balls in this over
2.5 Mark Wood to Ibrahim Zadran, back of a length delivery on the seventh stump line at 144kph, Ibrahim has no issues in letting it go to the keeper.
A couple of slips in place means that there are enough gaps in the outfield. Slightly overpitched from Wood and Zadran makes the most of it. 
2.4 Mark Wood to Ibrahim Zadran, FOUR! SHOT! The faster it comes, the faster it goes. Searching for the yorker, Ibrahim reaches for it and converts it into a low full toss, carves it past the covers and in the gap, that races to the fence for a much needed boundary.
2.3 Mark Wood to Ibrahim Zadran, change of pace, short and angled into Ibrahim who gets inside the line to pull but misses, through to the keeper.
Buttler moves a couple of yards back. Another slip comes in. Wood is cranking it up! 
2.2 Mark Wood to Ibrahim Zadran, OH MY! Wood is steaming in, that clocked 154kph, back of a length on the fourth stump, Ibrahim does well to play inside the line to let it go to the keeper.
Slip in place
Ibrahim Zadran, RHB, comes to the crease
There was definitely a sound there! Gurbaz wasn't sure what it was but he's opted to walk after a chat with his partner. Not sure he could have done much about that. It was a peach. What a return for Mark Wood!
2.1 Mark Wood to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, OUT! BIG APPEAL FOR CAUGHT BEHIND AND UP GOES THE FINGER! Gurbaz has a quick chat with Zazai but he's on his way. What a start and straight away impact from Mark Wood. Back of a length that nipped back at the rate of knots, Gurbaz gets behind to play but that takes a feather to the keeper and England draw first blood!
Rahmanullah Gurbaz c Jos Buttler b Mark Wood 10 (9b 0x4 1x6)
Mark Wood, right-arm fast, comes into the attack
Chris Woakes has 22 wickets in 21 T20Is matches and exactly 50% of them have come in the powerplay. You can see why Buttler's opted to go with him in the first six overs, trying to make the most of the early movement that will be on offer. Just one over for Stokes. Time for some serious heat.