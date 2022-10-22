Experts are creating their teams, watch this space
Expert Team 1
Jos Buttler
Rahmanullah Gurbaz
WK:2
BAT:3
AR:3
BOWL:3
Expert Team 2
Jos Buttler
Alex Hales
WK:2
BAT:4
AR:2
BOWL:3
Players stats in series
Most Runs
Best Strike Rate
Most Wickets
Best Eco Rate
Fantasy Stats will be available after the 1st game
Fantasy Tips
Exclusive
1
Jos Buttler is in a tremendous form and his current T20 stats are unbelievable. He can give a fiery start to the team. In his recent series against AUS he has scored 150 runs in 3 inns.
2
Chris Woakes has done a great damage to the batters. He has shown consistent performance overall. His presence in the middle and death overs is beneficial to England.
3
Ibrahim Zadran a terrific Afghan Batsman is a power hitter. He has shown consistent performance currently. His Asia Cup stats are 196 runs in 5 inns with an average of 40 runs. He can be a great pick for fantasy team.
4
Fazal Farooqi is consistent with his bowling performance. He can be a great choice for Afghanistan in death overs. In the current warm ups he picked 3 wickets in 2 inns with a good economy.