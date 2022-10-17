Create
Current Run Rate: 0
ENG won the toss and elected to field
 
Team News

England squad: Jos Buttler(w/c), Alex Hales, Harry Brook, Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Philip Salt, Adil Rashid, Chris Jordan, Reece Topley, Mark Wood.

Pakistan available squad: Fakhar Zaman, Asif Ali, Shan Masood, Khushdil Shah, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan (c), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi
Shadab Khan: Babar and Rizwan are getting rest because they've played a lot recently. We are also a pretty good chasing side but we do have our issues while batting first. We wanted to do that in a warm-up game and it's a good opportunity to test ourselves.
Jos Buttler: We've got to have a bowl. We played Australia recently and have batted first every game so we want to change it up a bit. We've played a lot against Pakistan recently. It's about getting used to these conditions. It's exciting and really looking forward to the tournament. We're playing 13. 
Toss Update- England win the toss and opted to bowl. 
Babar Azam is not going to be taking part in this contest. Shadab Khan leads the side.
As for England, they do have a few holes to plug and tough decisions to make. Dawid Malan has turned his form around since landing in Down Under but it's the form of Ben Stokes, who hasn't played much T20 cricket in a while, that will be a worry. How will Jos Buttler get his side together in his first major tournament as captain? Not sure, but it should be a fascinating watch. 
Needless to say, the spotlight will be on a certain Shaheen Afridi, who returns from injury to spearhead Pakistan's bowling attack. He missed the Asia Cup last month, where the likes of Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah stepped up to the challenge. As a result, Pakistan now have a potentially lethal bowling unit that can rattle any side.
Last-minute preparations will be in full swing when losing semi-finalists of the 2021 World Cup England and Pakistan square off in the 11th warm-up clash of the World Cup. Hello and a warm welcome to everyone joining Sportskeeda for this contest slated to be played at the Gabba. It will be the duo of Arya Sekhar Chakraborty and Pratyush who will take you through everything that transpires through the course of this match. Stay tuned for the toss update and the team news. 
The T20 World Cup kicked off with an upset for the ages as Namibia knocked off Asia Cup champions Sri Lanka with a resounding victory. It has made the 1st round of the tournament very exciting. Meanwhile, the warm-up matches for the already qualified Super 12 teams are underway. Two prime contenders of the competition, Pakistan and England will square off in a warm-up clash in Brisbane ahead of the main event. 

England comes into the tournament on the back of two away series wins against Pakistan and Australia. They have played some consistent cricket and seem to have most of their bases covered for the multi-nation event. The top order looks settled in the presence of skipper Jos Buttler and Alex Hales. England will be relieved to see Hales back in form and along with Buttler, the duo will play a pivotal role for England in the tournament. 

Youngster Harry Brook has already announced his arrival in international cricket with a bang but it will be interesting to see how he fares in the bouncy Australian pitches. The warm-up clash against Pakistan will serve as a perfect answer to some of the missing blocks for England. 

The bowling department has got some stick on occasion but they have some variety and that might come good in the big Australian grounds. The pace attack looks in good rhythm but England will be heavily reliant on Adil Rashid and Moeen Ali to stem the run flow in the middle overs. With Woakes, Topley, Wood, and Curran all looking in good shape, England will pose a significant threat to some of the favorites of the tournament. 

Pakistan on the other hand did lose the home series against England but will be high ok confidence after winning the tri-series in New Zealand. Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan have been the backbone of the Pakistan batting line-up but what should Pakistan some comfort is the middle order striking some form ahead of the marquee event. Mohammad Nawaz has made some useful contributions with the bat. Pakistan though will want a bit more from their swashbuckling finisher Asif Ali who has been short of runs. 

The bowling attack will be bolstered by the return of pace spearhead Shaheen Afridi. He could pose a huge threat in the company of another top-class bowler Naseem Shah. Haris Rauf will also pose a stern threat with his pace while Shadab Khan will look to find his rhythm against England. For Pakistan, it will be a few minor things to look upon in the two warm-up games.