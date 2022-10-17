Stadium
The Gabba, Brisbane
Pitch
Batting friendly pitch with some help available for pacers
Playing XI
To be announced
Fantasy Stats will be available after the 1st game
England openers Jos Buttler and Alex Hales are best openers of all time. Both have ability to produce good runs and give a fiery start to the team. They are the players to watch out for in fantasy team.
Moeen Ali is in good form recently. His contribution in the team is huge and has the ability to bat at any position. He has good hold in his bowling as well and can pick wicket at crucial time.
Mohammad Rizwan is the best T20 player currently. His contribution for Pakistan is immense. He can give a good start to the team and is a player to watch out for in fantasy team.
Chris Woakes is a consistent wicket taker. He has picked wickets in crucial time. While, Haris Rauf is also a consistent wicket taker for Pakistan. Both bowlers are in good form.
Hot Picks: Jos Buttler, Mohammad Rizwan
Safe Picks: Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Haris Rauf
Stay Aways: Asif Ali
Grand League Picks: Alex Hales, Mohammad Rizwan
Team Form
(Last 5 Matches)