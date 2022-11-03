Create
Info
Fantasy
Live
Scorecard
Trending
Italy won the toss & elected to bat
Total Score

0/0 ()

Batter
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Extras
0
(b 0, lb 0, nb 0, w 0)
TOTAL

( Ov, RR: 0)

0/0
0
0
Bowlers
Name
OV
M
R
W
ECO
EXT
Playing XI
GER vs ITA
Michael Richardson

Bat & Wk

Joshua van Heerden

Bat

Abdul-Shakoor Rahimzei

Bat

Talha Khan

Bat

Justin Broad

Bat

Dylan Alexander Blignaut

All

Sahir Naqash

All

Muslim Yar Ashraf

All

Dieter Klein

Bowl

Ghulam Rasul Ahmadi

Bowl

Vishnu Elam Bharathi

Bowl

Pathirage Sadev

Bat & Wk

Gian Meade

Bat

Damith Kosala

Bat

Marcus Campopiano

Bat

Grant Stewart

Bat

Ahmed Anik

All

Waleed Rana

All

Anmoldeep Singh

All

Pidusha Fernando

Bowl

Gurpreet Singh-III

Bowl

Achintha Denuwan

Bowl

Bench
Sachin Mandy

 

Faisal Bin Mubashar

 

Fayaz Khan Nasseri

 

Walter Behr

 

Venkatraman Ganesan

 

Italy
0/0 (0)
Current Run Rate: 0
ITA won the toss and elected to bat
 
COMMENTARY NOT AVAILABLE

The commentary is not available for this match. Please check the scorecard for latest updates.