Hyderabad (India)
177/6 (20)
Goa
15/0 (2.3)
Current Run Rate: 0
GOA require 163 runs
Batters
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Snehal Kauthankar *
5
6
1
0
83
Aditya Kaushik
9
8
0
1
112
P'SHIP
0 (0)
Bowlers
O
M
R
W
ECO
Tanay Thyagarajan *
1
0
8
0
8
 
0.6 AS Tendulkar to Prateek Reddy, no run
0.5 AS Tendulkar to Prateek Reddy, no run
0.4 AS Tendulkar to TD Agarwal, 1 run
0.3 AS Tendulkar to TD Agarwal, no run
0.2 AS Tendulkar to TD Agarwal, no run
0.1 AS Tendulkar to TD Agarwal, no run