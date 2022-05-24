×
Gujarat Titans won the toss & elected to field
Total Score

188/6 (20)

Batter
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Yashasvi Jaiswal
3
8
0
0
37

c Wriddhiman Saha b Yash Dayal

Jos Buttler
89
56
12
2
158

runout (Wriddhiman Saha / Alzarri Joseph)

Sanju Samson
47
26
5
3
180

c Alzarri Joseph b Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore

Devdutt Padikkal
28
20
2
2
140

b HH Pandya

Shimron Hetmyer
4
7
0
0
57

c R Tewatia b M Shami

Riyan Parag
4
3
0
0
133

runout (Yash Dayal / Wriddhiman Saha)

Ravichandran Ashwin
2
1
0
0
200

Not out

Trent Boult
0
0
0
0
0

Not out

Extras
11
(b 0, lb 0, nb 1, w 10)
TOTAL

(20 Ov, RR: 9.4)

188/6
19
7
Did not bat
Obed McCoy , Prasidh Krishna , Yuzvendra Chahal
Bowlers
Name
OV
M
R
W
ECO
EXT
Mohammed Shami
4
0
43
1
10.8
2
Yash Dayal
4
0
46
1
11.5
3
Alzarri Joseph
2
0
27
0
13.5
0
Rashid Khan
4
0
15
0
3.8
0
Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore
4
0
43
1
10.8
1
Hardik Pandya
2
0
14
1
7
1
Fall of Wickets
Batter
Score
Over
Yashasvi Jaiswal

c Wriddhiman Saha b Yash Dayal

1-11
1.6
Sanju Samson

c Alzarri Joseph b Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore

2-79
9.5
Devdutt Padikkal

b HH Pandya

3-116
14.1
Shimron Hetmyer

c R Tewatia b M Shami

4-161
18.3
Jos Buttler

runout (Wriddhiman Saha / Alzarri Joseph)

5-185
19.5
Riyan Parag

runout (Yash Dayal / Wriddhiman Saha)

6-186
19.6
Rajasthan Royals
188/6 (20)
Gujarat Titans
191/3 (19.3)
Gujarat Titans won by 7 wickets
Player of the match: David Miller
 
