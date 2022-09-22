Create
India A won the toss & elected to field
Total Score

83/8 (23.1)

Batter
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Chad Bowes
10
12
2
0
83

b Shardul Thakur

Rachin Ravindra
10
11
2
0
90

c SV Samson b KR Sen

Dane Cleaver
4
6
0
0
66

c KR Sen b Shardul Thakur

Joe Carter
1
6
0
0
16

lbw b KR Sen

Robert O'Donnell
22
39
1
0
56

c SV Samson b Shardul Thakur

Tom Bruce
0
3
0
0
0

c P Shaw b KR Sen

Sean Solia
5
10
0
0
50

runout (R Dhawan)

Michael Rippon
18
39
1
0
46

Not out

Logan van Beek
1
3
0
0
33

c P Shaw b KL Yadav

Joe Walker
2
10
0
0
200

Not out

Extras
10
(b 0, lb 4, nb 0, w 6)
TOTAL

(23.1 Ov, RR: 3.58)

83/8
6
0
Did not bat
Matthew Fisher
Bowlers
Name
OV
M
R
W
ECO
EXT
Shardul Thakur
6
1
20
3
3.3
0
Kuldeep Sen
5
0
23
3
4.6
0
Umran Malik
4.2
1
14
0
3.2
0
Rishi Dhawan
3
0
11
0
3.7
0
Kuldeep Yadav
5
0
11
1
2.2
0
Fall of Wickets
Batter
Score
Over
Chad Bowes

b Shardul Thakur

1-14
2.3
Dane Cleaver

c KR Sen b Shardul Thakur

2-24
4.4
Joe Carter

lbw b KR Sen

3-25
5.4
Rachin Ravindra

c SV Samson b KR Sen

4-26
5.6
Tom Bruce

c P Shaw b KR Sen

5-27
7.3
Sean Solia

runout (R Dhawan)

6-51
12.5
Robert O'Donnell

c SV Samson b Shardul Thakur

7-71
17.4
Logan van Beek

c P Shaw b KL Yadav

8-74
18.1
Playing XI
New Zealand A
IN-A won the toss and elected to field
 
