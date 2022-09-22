Stadium
MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, Chennai
Pitch
Spin friendly pitch
Type
Complete Rank Turner
Playing XI
Lineups out
1
Prithvi Shaw(List A-44 matches-2316 runs),the Mumbai star batter scored 315 runs in three innings of the Duleep Trophy and is in sublime touch ahead of this fixture making him a good captain choice for today's fixture.
2
Sanju Samson(List A-108 matches-2740 runs),the Indian skipper has been in terrific form in international cricket this year. In 108 List-A games, he has accumulated 2740 runs at an average of 30.44 making him a clear wicket-keeper pick.
3
Cam Fletcher(List A-65 matches-1062 runs),NZ-A wicket-keeper accumulated only 48 runs at an average of 24 in four innings of the Test series, His lean form is a big concern for his team.
4
Mark Chapman,the talented southpaw has slammed 2354 runs at a prolific average of 53.50 in the List-A format, with seven centuries.His team has a big hope on him getting big score in today's match
5
Hot Picks :P Shaw,S Samson,M Chapman
Risky Picks:L Van Beek,R Patidar,R Tripathi
Stay away :K Sen
Grand League Captain Picks:R Tripathi,R Ravindra,S Thakur