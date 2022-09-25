Stadium
MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, Chennai
Pitch
Pacers friendly pitch with extra bounce available
Shardul Thakur(List A-84 matches-138 wickets-633 runs) will be a player to watch out for on after his brilliant performance in the first ODI. He took four wickets in 1st ODI and given the pitch conditions, he is expected to pick up wickets in today's game as well.
Michael Rippon(List A-90 matches-2082 runs-123 wickets) scored 61 runs off 104 at a strike rate of 58.70, including four fours during the first ODI against a firing Indian pace attack. He could be an excellent fantasy pick for today's fixture.
Kuldeep Sen(List A-6 matches-7 wickets) was impressive in the first ODI, and the wicket assisted him a lot. He took three wickets in 1st ODI and could be a good choice for vice-captain in today's game.
Sean Solia(List A-51 matches-1609 runs-38 wickets),NZ-A all-rounder lacked consistency and struggled badly against swing balls in the first ODI, scoring only 5 runs. His struggle is a big concern for his team if it continues.
Hot Picks :P Shaw,S Thakur,R Gaikwad
Risky Picks:K sen,R Tripathi,S Samson
Stay away :R Bawa
Grand League Captain Picks :R Gaikwad,M Rippon,K Sen