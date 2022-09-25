Create
New Zealand A won the toss & elected to bat
Total Score

106/3 (22.5)

Batter
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Chad Bowes
15
17
3
0
88

c Tilak Varma b Umran Malik

Rachin Ravindra
61
65
9
0
93

c RD Gaikwad b R Dhawan

Dane Cleaver
6
19
0
0
31

c P Shaw b RD Chahar

Joe Carter
18
33
0
0
54

Not out

Robert O'Donnell
0
1
0
0
0

Not out

Extras
6
(b 0, lb 5, nb 0, w 1)
TOTAL

(22.5 Ov, RR: 4.64)

106/3
12
0
Did not bat
Tom Bruce , Michael Rippon , Sean Solia , Jacob Duffy , Joe Walker , Logan van Beek
Bowlers
Name
OV
M
R
W
ECO
EXT
Shardul Thakur
4
0
19
0
4.8
0
Umran Malik
5
1
24
1
4.8
0
Rahul Chahar
5
0
24
1
4.8
0
Rajangad Bawa
2
0
7
0
3.5
0
Kuldeep Yadav
4
0
17
0
4.3
0
Rishi Dhawan
2.3
0
10
1
4
0
Fall of Wickets
Batter
Score
Over
Chad Bowes

c Tilak Varma b Umran Malik

1-32
5.5
Dane Cleaver

c P Shaw b RD Chahar

2-63
12.4
Rachin Ravindra

c RD Gaikwad b R Dhawan

3-106
22.2
Playing XI
New Zealand A
106/3 (22.5)
Current Run Rate: 4.64
NZ-A won the toss and elected to bat
 
