Create
Info
Fantasy
Live
Scorecard
Trending
India A won the toss & elected to bat
Total Score

204/5 (39.2)

Batter
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Abhimanyu Easwaran
39
35
8
0
111

c D Cleaver b Matthew Fisher

Rahul Tripathi
18
25
2
0
72

lbw b Joe Walker

Sanju Samson
54
64
1
2
79

lbw b JA Duffy

Tilak Varma
50
62
1
3
80

c Logan van Beek b Rachin Ravindra

Srikar Bharat
9
9
1
0
100

c Joe Walker b Matthew Fisher

Rishi Dhawan
16
29
2
0
55

Not out

Rajangad Bawa
2
9
0
0
22

Not out

Extras
16
(b 0, lb 5, nb 1, w 10)
TOTAL

(39.2 Ov, RR: 5.19)

204/5
15
5
Did not bat
Shardul Thakur , Kuldeep Yadav , Rahul Chahar , Kuldeep Sen
Bowlers
Name
OV
M
R
W
ECO
EXT
Jacob Duffy
8.2
1
36
1
4.3
0
Logan van Beek
6
1
30
0
5
0
Matthew Fisher
7
0
52
2
7.4
0
Joe Walker
5
0
25
1
5
0
Michael Rippon
5
0
25
0
5
0
Rachin Ravindra
8
1
31
1
3.9
0
Fall of Wickets
Batter
Score
Over
Abhimanyu Easwaran

c D Cleaver b Matthew Fisher

1-55
8.5
Rahul Tripathi

lbw b Joe Walker

2-65
11.1
Tilak Varma

c Logan van Beek b Rachin Ravindra

3-164
28.5
Srikar Bharat

c Joe Walker b Matthew Fisher

4-175
31.1
Sanju Samson

lbw b JA Duffy

5-197
35.3
Playing XI
India A
204/5 (39.2)
Current Run Rate: 5.19
IN-A won the toss and elected to bat
 
COMMENTARY NOT AVAILABLE

The commentary is not available for this match. Please check the scorecard for latest updates.