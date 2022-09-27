Stadium
MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, Chennai
Pitch
Pacers friendly pitch with extra bounce available.
Playing XI
Lineups out
Samson(List A-110 matches-2806 runs) has led brilliantly from the front and he made 37 from 35 balls in the last match. His captaincy has been top-notch in this series. He will be looking to contribute more with the bat.
Indian opener Ruturaj Gaikwad(List A-66 matches-3355 runs) has been formidable with the bat so far. He has amassed 71 runs in two innings at an average of 35.50 making him a good captain-choice for today's fixture.
Kuldeep Yadav(List A-81 matches-131 wickets-economy:5.08) is the leading wicket-taker in the series with five wickets from two games. Kuldeep took a hat-trick in the last match and has bowled at an economy rate of 3.84.
Promising New Zealand all-rounder Rachin Ravindra(List A-16 matches-467 runs-9 wickets) has been in good touch with the bat. He has notched up 71 runs at an average of 35.50 and a strike rate of 93.42. However, Ravindra is yet to find success with the ball.
Hot Picks :R Gaikwad,P Shaw,K Yadav
Risky Picks:S Samson,R Ravindra,L Van Beek
Stay away :B lister
Grand League Captain Picks :M Rippon,S Samson,K Yadav