Stadium
Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Uppal, Hyderabad
Pitch
Batting friendly pitch with some help available for pacers
Playing XI
Lineups out
1
Matthew Wade has shown his fiery side. Despite of batting in the lower middle order he has created chances of winning for Australia. He has scored 88 runs in 2 inns with a strike rate of 200.
2
Cameron Green shocked every Indian fan with his excellent performance in the 1st match. He can give a good start to the Australian team. He has scored 66 runs in 2 inns and have also picked a wicket, so he is handy with the ball as well.
3
All rounder like Hardik Pandya has shown some classic innings since IPL. He is seem to be the current best finisher for team India. He has scored 80 runs in 2 inns and is handy with the ball as well.
4
Indian bowlers has shown a downward trend since Asia Cup. But, Axar Patel has shown some shine in picking wickets. He has picked 5 wickets in 2 inns and helped India in crucial situations.
5
Hot Picks: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul
Safe Picks: Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya, Aaron Finch
Stay Aways: Tim David
Grand League Picks: KL Rahul, Cameron Green