Australia
58/1 (4.3)
Current Run Rate: 12.89
IND won the toss and elected to field
Batters
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Cameron Green *
50
19
7
3
263
Steven Smith
1
2
0
0
50
P'SHIP
14 (6)
Bowlers
O
M
R
W
ECO
Bhuvneshwar Kumar *
1.3
0
14
0
9.3
 
4.5 Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Cameron Green, SAFE AGAIN! Slower delivery on a back of a length outside off stump. Green throws his bat at it and slices the ball over short third man for a brace
4.4 Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Steve Smith, back of a length delivery on leg stump. Smith comes half forward and tucks the ball off his hips towards deep square leg for a single
FIFTY for Cameron Green in just 19 balls!
4.3 Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Cameron Green, length delivery outside off stump. Green has another massive mow at it and chalks the ball down to short third man for a quick single
4.2 Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Steve Smith, OH! Back of a length delivery on off stump that nips into the batter. Smith has a hurried prod at it and gets an inside edge that thuds off the thigh pad for a single
4.1 Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Steve Smith, length delivery outside off stump. Smith gets onto the front foot and defends the ball into the off side towards backward point
Bhuvneshwar Kumar [1-0-12-0] comes back into the attack.
A big wicket for India, but Green did not allow them to press on the advantage. Almost everything is a hit and miss for him now. And anything that is hitting that blade is traveling to the boundary.
4
overs
56 /1 score
4
0
W
4
4
4
runs
cricket bat icon Cameron Green *
49 (18)
cricket bat icon Aaron Finch
7 (6)
cricket ball icon Axar Patel
1 /27
3.6 Axar Patel to Cameron Green, FOUR! Short delivery on middle and leg stump and that is fodder for Green! He waits on the back foot and pulls it over mid on for four more!
3.5 Axar Patel to Cameron Green, FOUR MORE! Shorter and quicker on middle and off stump. Green rocks onto the back foot and crashes it past cover point for another boundary!
3.4 Axar Patel to Cameron Green, FOUR! MY WORD! Length delivery on middle and leg stump. Green gets down on one knee and absolutely murders it past deep mid wicket for four
Steve Smith, RHB, walks out at #3. He will be at the non-striker's end though since the batters crossed. Mind you, this is going to change from Oct 1st with the new laws coming in.
3.3 Axar Patel to Aaron Finch, OUT! AXAR GETS THE BREAKTHROUGH AGAIN! Slower on a length just outside off stump, and Finch's eyes light up. He plants his front foot and looks to go downtown but the line means that the ball is just out of Finch's hitting arc. He has a swing anyway and chalks it badly. The ball goes miles up into the air before Pandya at mid on settles himself and completes the catch! Massive wicket for India!

Aaron Finch c Hardik Pandya b Axar Patel 7 [6b, 1x4s, 0x6s]
3.2 Axar Patel to Aaron Finch, OH! WHAT HAS HAPPENED THERE? Full delivery just outside off stump that spins away. Finch goes nibbling at it and is beaten all ends up. Karthik does not gather but takes off the bails anyway
3.1 Axar Patel to Aaron Finch, EDGED AND FOUR! Length delivery outside off stump. Finch throws his hands at it and gets a thick outside edge that races past short third man for four
Another massive over for Australia. Cameron Green is motoring ahead in the rate of knots. The move to bring in Bumrah too hasn't worked for India. It could be a really useful powerplay for Australia if Green stays there till the end of the 6th over.
3
overs
40 /0 score
1
0
4
0
6
6
runs
cricket bat icon Cameron Green *
37 (15)
cricket bat icon Aaron Finch
3 (3)
cricket ball icon Jasprit Bumrah
0 /17
2.6 Jasprit Bumrah to Cameron Green, SIX MORE! GREEN IS ON A ROLL! Banged into the track at the batter on leg stump. Green stands up tall and smacks it over deep square leg for another maximum!
2.5 Jasprit Bumrah to Cameron Green, SIX! HUGE! Slower delivery that lands right in the slot outside off stump. Green winds up like a baseball player and pumps it over long on for six!