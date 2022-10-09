Create
SA won the toss and elected to bat
 
As for India, just a couple of changes. Two all-rounders in Washington Sundar and Shahbaz Ahmed come into the mix with Gaikwad and Bishnoi missing out.
Maharaj mentioned a couple of changes for South Africa but seems like he forgot to mention the third one. Bavuma and Shamsi are under the weather and miss out. Anrich Nortje comes back into the side for Lungi Ngidi, who is rested.
Teams!

South Africa (Playing XI): Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Bjorn Fortuin

India (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson (wk), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Avesh Khan
Keshav Maharaj (South Africa Captain). We are gonna bat first. Looks like a good wicket and we want to put runs on the board and defend later. We have made two changes as Shamsi and Temba Bavuma didn't wake up feeling too well, so Reeza Hendricks and Bjorn Fortuin are coming in for them. Looks like a good wicket and we will try to utilise the conditions

Shikhar Dhawan (India Captain): We would've batted second, there is going to be a dew factor later on and we want to take advantage of that. There are two changes for us. Shabaz Ahmed makes his debut and Washington Sundar is in as well. They replace Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ravi Bishnoi.
Toss: South Africa have won the toss and opt to bat.
Right. It's almost toss team and it's Temba Bavuma who has walked out. Keshav Maharaj will lead South Africa today.
Pitch report!

It's a barren pitch, not a blade of grass on it. It looks soft but it's a typical surface that might start staying a little bit lower. You might get a little bit of reverse swing as the day progresses. It will certainly be on the slower side and there might be some dew later on in the evening, reckon Ajit Agarkar and Deep Dasgupta.
As for India, it's a matter of this side making the most of their opportunities and trying to force their way into the first-choice Indian side. Deepak Chahar's injury has opened the door for Washington Sundar's return, who could be into the mix straight away. India's bowling unit will be in focus one more, with the batters holding their own more often than not. It's do-or-die for the hosts in this contest. Can they step up to the plate and be a thorn in South Africa's ambitions? Time will tell.
Right then. The pressure is on South Africa to keep churning out the wins for 10 points as they look to stay in the hunt for the direct qualification spot for the World Cup next year. With one eye on the T20 World Cup this month, the Proteas will be cautious of balancing out their playing eleven to manage the workload of their players without having to compromise on the results in this series.
After a thrilling contest in the first ODI, India and South Africa are ready to rumble in Ranchi in today's contest. Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's live coverage of the 2nd ODI of the three-match series. It's the visitors who currently have a one-nil lead in the series after drawing first blood in Lucknow. Will the Men in Blue roar back today? Let's find out! To take you through everything that unravels in the next few hours, it'll be Pragadeesh, alongside myself (Pratyush). Toss, teams and fantasy tips, are all coming your way soon as we go through the build-up.
One game into the series, and it has sort of followed the path people expected it to. A second-string Indian side gave a good account of themselves but didn’t have enough in the tank to outlast a very strong and formidable South African team. While that defeat would hurt the Men in Blue, it was not the sort of loss that has thrown them into disarray. They had their moments in Lucknow, both with the bat and the ball. And because of those, their immediate focus might shift to winning those crucial moments at Ranchi.

One area where India fell behind was in the powerplay with the bat. The ball was moving around but India did not cover themselves in any sort of glory. Shikhar Dhawan looked patchy. Shubman Gill endured a rare low score in ODIs, and neither of Ishan Kishan or Ruturaj Gaikwad could make the most of their chances.

But all was not doom and gloom. Shreyas Iyer applied himself and despite South Africa peppering him with a short-ball barrage, found a way to rattle along to a brisk half-century. The bigger positive, though, was how Sanju Samson adapted to the situation. He bided his time, took responsibility and nearly catapulted India to an improbable victory. After all the twists and turns his career has taken, Samson and India would hope this is a definitive step in the right direction.

Bowling wise, India have been dealt a blow with Deepak Chahar ruled out. But considering he did not feature in the opening game, they might not be fretting too much. In his absence, Shardul Thakur did what he does best – pick wickets. Avesh Khan, Mohammed Siraj and Ravi Bishnoi were a little more expensive, although they might fancy their chances at Ranchi. Kuldeep Yadav, on the other hand, bowled with guile and showed that he could still be a part of India’s first-choice ODI eleven.

South Africa, meanwhile, were brilliant in all departments. Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller stitched a beautiful partnership when the chips were down. Quinton de Kock got them off to a solid start as well. With the ball, Kagiso Rabada used the conditions on offer, with Keshav Maharaj strengthening an already burgeoning reputation. Lungi Ngidi and Tabraiz Shamsi had indifferent outings but both have it in them to turn things around rapidly come Sunday.

Much like it was at Lucknow, however, the threat of rain looms over this fixture too. It did not have an impact on the result eventually. But you feel both teams could do without the uncertainty of inclement weather. From an Indian perspective, this series is about identifying how strong their bench strength is. For South Africa, this is, lest we forget, one of the several games that they simply have to win to ensure automatic qualification for next year’s 50-over World Cup.

Thus, there is plenty to play for, and if rains stays away, we could have another cracking contest on our hands. Quite a few ODI series in recent times have been devoid of context and importance. This one, though, is different. Both teams showed that in the 1st ODI on Thursday and unless something drastic happens, that might not change when they clash swords again in Ranchi on Sunday!