Stadium
JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi, Ranchi
Pitch
Batting friendly pitch
Playing XI
Lineups out
Players stats in series
1
Quinton de Kock(133 ODI-5822 runs) has scored 185 runs in his last three innings against India making him a good captain choice for today's fixture.
2
Heinrich Klaasen(28 ODI-732 runs) is a terrific player of spin and played some mesmerizing shots during 1st ODI where he hammered an unbeaten 74* runs making him the backbone of South African batting line-up.
3
Shardul Thakur is giving glimpses that he can be a regular all-rounder for India in the future. In the 1st ODI,he scored 33 runs with his natural stroke-making abilities and later scalped 2 wickets.
4
The South African captain,T Bavuma is struggling for big knocks lately and scored only eight runs in the first ODI match. Bavuma has scored only 26 runs in his last five innings, including two ducks.
5
Hot Picks :Q de Kock,S Thakur,H Klaasen
Risky Picks:S Iyer,A Markram,S Dhawan
Stay away :M Kumar
Grand League Captaincy Picks:S Iyer,A Markram,S Samson