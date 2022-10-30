Virat Kohli is the best choice for captaincy in this game,he is a consistent player in terms of fantasy pointsand he the highest run scorer of the team in this T20 World Cup with a total of 144 runs in just 2 innings at a strike rate of 148.45.
Hardik Pandya is the best All-Round pick for your fantasy team, he picked up 3 wickets at an economy rate of 7.50 and 40 runs in his first game against Pakistan. Hardik will look to repeat this in this game as well.
Arshdeep Singh(5W) and Anrich Nortje(5W)are the top bowlers' picks, both of them are in exceptional form and will play an important role in this game.
H2H Stats, last time when both the teams faced each other South Africa won the game by 49 runs.
Hot Picks:Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Quinton De Kock
Risky Picks:Tristan Stubbs, Ravichandran Ashwin, David Miller