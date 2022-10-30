Create
Current Run Rate: 0
IND won the toss and elected to bat
 
Playing XIs!

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Deepak Hooda, R Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Shami, Arshdeep Singh

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi
Rohit Sharma (India captain): We're going to bat first. No reason - it's a good surface. We know what to expect from this pitch. There have been a few games played here and we know what needs to be done. (The preparation at Perth initially would have helped?) We were just across the stadium at WACA. It was a good prep for us, just getting used to the bounce for the batters, what shots to play and for the bowlers it was about what lengths to hit. It's an important game from where the tournament stands. We just want to come out here and do what we've been doing in the last few games. Just follow your routine, trust your instincts and stay calm. One change - Axar misses out, Deepak Hooda comes in.

Temba Bavuma: Big game for us. We obviously had a good start to the tournament albeit having only got one result. Coming up against India, gives us a good chance to test ourselves against a formidable outfit. Probably would have batted first. The ball might swing a bit under the lights. We want to restrict them and try to put them under pressure with some wickets upfront. (Conditions) A lot more similar to what we're accustomed to. We believe we have the resources with the ball to make the most of these conditions. One change. Shamsi misses out, Lungi Ngidi comes.
Toss Update!

India win the toss and elect to bat first!
There's plenty of chatter around the possible inclusion of Marco Jansen today. Will the Proteas unleash their all-out pace attack on a spicy Perth pitch? We'll find out in a bit with the toss around the corner. 
Hey Shashwat, and a good evening to all our readers. The race for the semi-final spot is heating up, isn't it? After Bangladesh and Pakistan made their they're back in the hut with wins today, one of India or South Africa can all but seal the top spot with a win in this clash. Fair to say, there's plenty riding on this contest. Here is how the permutations will need to work out for Pakistan to have a chance to qualify into the semi-finals.
Hello Pratyush, and hello to all our viewers. Plenty to look forward to today, eh? Bangladesh and Pakistan winning has added another layer of intrigue to this contest. This is a game India would ideally want to win but it is not the end of the world if they don't. South Africa, meanwhile, would not want to complicate matters and would want to keep their destiny in their own hands, courtesy of a victory
With the Pakistan-Netherlands match having just concluded, the Indian and South African players have swiftly made their way out to the middle for their warmup drills. Virat Kohli is already receiving a few throwdowns after having a chat with skipper Rohit Sharma.
You can never undermine the importance of matchups in a T20 contest. What are the player battles that could shape the way this contest heads then? Here's a read into three of them!👇
Marco Jansen wasn't part of the original World Cup squad before an injury to Dwaine Pretorius opened the doors for him. If there ever happened to be a venue best suited to his style of bowling, it is this one at the Perth Stadium. What do you reckon then - should he feature in the South African XI today?👇
Pace. That could be the word on everyone's lips today given where this Super 12 clash is being staged. The Perth Stadium has favored the quicks like no other venue thus far in Australia and if you ever wondered how challenging a proposition it is to counter the bounce at the venue, you simply had to watch Haris Rauf's bouncer that struck Bas de Leede flush on the grill just over a couple of hours ago. How will the Men in Blue counter the same today will be of intense scrutiny, given the pace barrage that the South Africans are bound to bring with them.

Yet, you'd think that this is more of a must-win game for the Proteas than the Indians. Of course, neither team is unbeaten, but with South Africa missing out on a point against Zimbabwe thanks to rain, this clash is all the more crucial given how recent results have thrown the group wide up into the air. Both teams have looked in largely fine fettle but will know what the other brings to the table as a challenge - more so, having contested a series back in India earlier in the month. One thing's for sure though - this is as blockbuster a contest as any in this T20 World Cup and one simply can't pick between the two teams.
It's a Super Sunday indeed in the Super 12 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup and here's the big clash in today's triple-header - it's India versus South Africa at the Perth Stadium! Hello and a warm welcome to Sportskeeda's live coverage of the same, taking you through the course of which will be the trio of Shashwat Kumar, Pratyush Rohra and Sooryanarayanan Sesha. If you're looking for a preview, just scroll below as we gear up towards what ought to be a cracker!👇
When the fixture list was drawn up prior to the T20 World Cup, this game between India and South Africa would have been viewed as a defining encounter – a contest that would help decide which teams would qualify. Not a lot has changed on that front. India have won both of their matches so far and had rain not interrupted the Proteas’ charge, they would have found themselves in a similar situation.

But with that abandoned game in the mix, and Pakistan floundering at every possible juncture, this tussle has suddenly become one that can help gauge which team will finish atop this pile, which could be a big deal, not from a match-up perspective but from a confidence point of view.

Saying who the winner of this fixture will be definitively, will amount to jumping the gun, considering how topsy-turvy this T20 World Cup has already been. However, it can be said that the team who wins on Sunday will have the top spot in their own hands and if they do not fluff their lines, they should be good for a top-ranked finish.

So far, India have shown that they are capable of that tag. Against Pakistan, Virat Kohli produced a magnificent knock, single-handedly dragging India to victory with the bat. He notched up another half-century against Netherlands, with Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav also coming to the party. Dinesh Karthik, and more importantly, KL Rahul, have not had much of an impact so far, although against a strong South African bowling unit, their services could come in handy.

Speaking of South Africa, they have an underperforming opener in their side as well. That that opener happens to be their captain complicates matters just a tad. Fortunately for the Proteas, those around Temba Bavuma have already hit their straps. Rilee Rossouw has now scored two consecutive T20I hundreds. Quinton de Kock is striking the ball as well as he has done this year, and in Aiden Markram and David Miller, they have exceptional middle-order firepower. Tristan Stubbs, who has not yet gotten going at the T20 World Cup, can be a fearsome ball-striker too.

Bowling wise, South Africa seem to hold a slight edge, considering their pacers are a lot more suited to the bouncy surface that might be on offer at Perth. Anrich Nortje comes into this match having blown Bangladesh away. Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi can do their bit in the middle-overs, with Kagiso Rabada a genuine match-winner.

India, meanwhile, have also been pretty good with the ball. Bhuvneshwar Kumar has gotten it to swing. Arshdeep Singh has already picked five wickets in two games and Mohammad Shami seems to have hit his straps instantly. There could be a temptation to tweak their lineup, considering Perth might not aid spinners much. That said, the batting security Axar Patel and R Ashwin provide is not rivalled by any pacer currently part of the squad.

Thus, this contest, as you might have guessed by now, is very evenly balanced. On paper, South Africa have the better bowling unit. India, however, seem to have the more consistent batting lineup. The key then would be how both handle the pressure of a clutch T20 World Cup game.

India have so far shown that they are equipped to thwart whatever challenges this T20 World Cup has to throw at them, thus, casting themselves as favourites in the process. If South Africa want to be a part of that discussion too, they might not get a better chance than on Sunday to underline their credentials.