T20 World Cup 2022: [WATCH] Virat Kohli drops a sitter to hand Aiden Markram a huge lifeline in India vs South Africa clash 

Virat Kohli, renowned for his fielding prowess along with his batting credentials, dropped a simple catch at deep midwicket to hand Aiden Markram a huge reprieve in Team India's Super 12 encounter against South Africa at the T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday, October 30.

In their pursuit of the 134-run target set by India, the Proteas were dented early on with the new ball. Arshdeep Singh struck twice in his first over to dismiss Quinton de Kock and the in-form Rilee Rossouw.

Following the departure of skipper Temba Bavuma. which left South Africa in trouble at 24-3 inside the powerplay. The middle-order duo of Markram and David Miller began rebuilding the innings on a cautious note.

By the time the 12th over was unfurled, the pair were well settled at the crease as India continued to push for a wicket. The moment had seemingly arrived after Markram pulled a half-tracker sent down by Ravichandran Ashwin.

The right-handed batter had a decent enough connection, but with the square boundaries being quite long. the trajectory was right in line for Kohli to claim the catch. However, the former India skipper fluffed it completely. Watch the dropped catch right here:

Kohli had to backpedal a few steps to get into an ideal position and seemed to get there in time, but the ball bounced off his palms upon contact. He attempted to reclaim the ball, but his momentum kept taking him back as a result of which he could not quite get a good grip, causing the ball to spill once again off his hands.

The dropped catch resulted in a shock reaction from skipper Rohit Sharma and Ashwin, who could not believe their eyes. All Kohli had in response was a wry smile as he made his way across the field.

The former India skipper recently made an impression in the field during the warm-up clash against Australia at the Gabba in Brisbane. He executed a run-out and claimed a one-handed stunner at long-on in India's narrow six-run victory.

Kohli's dropped catch could prove costly for Team India

Markram soon received yet another repreive when Rohit missed a simple run-out attempt. South Africa switched gears soon after with the target seemingly in sight and brought the required run rate drastically down.

At the time of writing, South Africa were placed at 95-3 after 15 overs, with Miller and Markram having scored 17 runs off Ashwin's third over.

Will Virat Kohli's dropped attempt be the turning point in the match? Let us know what you think.

