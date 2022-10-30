Team India batter Virat Kohli could not make much of an impression against South Africa as compared to his earlier outings in the T20 World Cup 2022. The former skipper was dismissed by Lungi Ngidi in the seventh over of the innings as he attempted to clear the boundary with a hook shot.

Kohli had to walk out to the middle early once again following yet another poor outing by the Indian opening pair. The Proteas pacers had their say and felt right at home on the rapid surface at the Optus Stadium in Perth.

The ace batter looked in good touch to begin his innings after hitting a sublime cover drive to kickstart the middle overs. He followed it up with yet another boundary towards midwicket to garner some momentum.

Ngidi bounced back with a couple of dot balls to stake his claim before pulling his length back in the penultimate delivery of the over. The former Indian skipper could not connect the way he wanted to, resulting in the ball going towards fine-leg.

Kagiso Rabada, who was placed there, had to run finer to complete a composed catch just inches away from the boundary rope. Watch the dismissal right here:

During his brief stint at the crease, Kohli completed 1000 runs in the T20 World Cup and became only the second player to do so. The competition has often brought out the best in him and he has won the Player of the Tournament award twice - in the 2014 and 2016 editions.

India in complete and utter disarray after Kohli's dismissal

The Men in Blue were left reeling at 41-3 after seven overs following Kohli's dismissal. Things have unfortunately taken a turn for the worse for Rohit Sharma and Co. as they crumbled under the Proteas pace battery.

Ngidi continued to trouble the Indians, with Deepak Hooda and Hardik Pandya also dismissed soon. Rabada once again made his presence in the field to claim a diving catch to dismiss Pandya and reduce India to 49-5 in the ninth over.

Should the ace batter have played the shortish delivery conservatively considering that the over had already brought in eight runs? Let us know what you think.

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes