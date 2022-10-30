Team India named a single change to their playing XI for their clash against South Africa on Sunday, October 30. After playing the same set of players for the first two Super 12 matches of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022, the Men in Blue opted to strengthen their batting by roping in Deepak Hooda in place of Axar Patel.
Axar bowled a solitary over in India's opening contest against Pakistan but completed his full quota of overs during their huge win over the Netherlands. With the contest against the Proteas taking place in Perth, right-arm pacer Hardik Pandya is expected to play a bigger role than the spinners, making the incoming Hooda arguably the sixth bowler in the playing XI.
Moreover, the presence of left-handed batters in the South African side in the form of Quinton de Kock, David Miller, and Rilee Rossouw, encourages India to play an additional off-spinner in addition to Ravichandran Ashwin.
Axar recently played in the home series against South Africa, where he claimed two wickets in three matches at an economy of 9.11.
Fans were caught in two minds over the selection call. Here are some of the reactions:
Team India won the toss and elected to bat against South Africa
The Men in Blue are back in the city where they first landed over three weeks ago ahead of the tournament. The team had a 10-day training camp, which included two practice matches against Western Australia XI.
Rohit Sharma won the toss for the third successive time and much like in the previous contest against the Netherlands, he had no hesitation in choosing to bat first.
The conditions in Perth, which boasts one of the bounciest and fastest tracks in the world, prompted India to alter their winning combination just a bit. The clash between the two heavyweights is a crucial clash for the group, especially with Pakistan's chances hanging in the balance.
Did Rohit Sharma's side make the right call by benching Axar Patel for Deepak Hooda? Let us know what you think.
